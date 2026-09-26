Will he be fit for the Clasico? Real Madrid issue a statement on Mbappe

Real Madrid broke their silence on Kylian Mbappe's injury with an official statement on Saturday evening.

The club said, via their official website, "Following the tests undergone by our player Kylian Mbappé, carried out by the club's medical services, he has been diagnosed with an overstretch of the posterior capsule of his left knee."

Los Blancos didn't put a timeframe on his absence, but the newspaper AS reckon the Frenchman faces 10 to 12 days on the sidelines.

That leaves the striker in line to make the first Clasico against Barcelona on 25 October.

The stakes stretch well beyond a meeting with their old rivals. A run of big fixtures awaits. In two weeks Madrid host Villarreal, then travel to face Roma, before welcoming Sevilla and Leipzig to the Bernabeu.

Mbappe had picked up the knock the previous evening, during Turkey's clash with France in the UEFA Nations League.



