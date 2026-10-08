CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez has thrown down a fresh challenge to Lionel Messi, just as La Pulga closes the book on his international career.

Messi pulled on the Argentina shirt for the final time in the early hours of yesterday against Benin. It brought the curtain down on a glittering career crowned by the 2022 World Cup triumph.

According to the newspaper "Marca", the CONMEBOL chief reckons Messi should test himself in the Copa Libertadores, calling it "the only thing he is missing" to round off such a successful career.

"I think the only thing he is missing is to play in the Copa Libertadores," Alejandro said.

The Paraguayan official made his remarks in a clip posted to his social media accounts, filmed when he met Messi at the forward's Argentina farewell at the Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Laughing, Dominguez asked Messi: "Do you accept the challenge?" The Argentine said nothing in reply.

The Albiceleste captain signed off in style, scoring a penalty and setting up two more in the 3-0 win over Benin.