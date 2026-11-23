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Debate is intensifying over the fate of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal, with reports circulating that the match could be replayed following a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

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However, a legal reading of Morocco's case, reported by Moroccan newspaper "Al-Mountakhab", has ruled out that scenario and set out exactly what kind of decisions the court can issue.

The paper quoted a source familiar with the case and close to the Moroccan legal team, who insisted that talk of a replay has no legal basis. It also runs contrary to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's jurisdiction. The court's role is limited to reviewing whether the decision under appeal was lawful, not creating an alternative one in its place.

During the hearings, the source said, Morocco presented what he described as strong arguments, backed by new recordings showing the Senegal team walking off the pitch entirely. That evidence formed part of their challenge to the Confederation of African Football's appeal board ruling on the final.

None of that means the case is already settled in Morocco's favour, the source stressed. The Senegalese Football Federation also put its own arguments to the court, and the final call rests with the panel of arbitrators once the hearings are over and the legal deliberations are complete.

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The source also warned against being swayed by leaks about the content of the forthcoming ruling. They aren't based on reliable information, he insisted, given the strict confidentiality surrounding the Court of Arbitration for Sport's deliberations. Nobody can say what the decision contains until it's officially announced.

According to the legal explanations reported by the Moroccan paper, the court has two main options. It can uphold the decision of the Confederation of African Football's appeal board, which ruled that Senegal had lost 3-0 and awarded the title to Morocco. Or it can overturn that decision and revert to the result on the pitch: a Senegal victory.

On that reading, a replay, whether at a neutral venue or over two legs, falls outside the decisions available to the court in this case.