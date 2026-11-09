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FC Barcelona have reportedly sounded out Bayern Munich centre-back Jonathan Tah and want to sign him as soon as the upcoming winter transfer window.

According to Sky, Barca have already made an enquiry. Sporting director Deco is leading the Catalans' search for an experienced centre-back to partner 19-year-old homegrown player Pau Cubarsi in the future.

Tah is among the candidates Barcelona are monitoring closely, according to Sky. Gerard Martin currently plays alongside Cubarsi most often, while Eric Garcia more commonly plays at right-back. Andreas Christensen offers another option in central defence.

Have Barcelona been linked with Jonathan Tah before?

Barcelona have been linked with Tah from time to time in recent years. Before he moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Bayern Munich in the summer of last year, a move to Barcelona for the Germany international looked likely for a time in spring 2025.

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Could Tah join the Spanish champions after all? According to Sky, a January move looks unlikely. Bayern are not currently considering letting the 30-year-old leave at all. His contract in Munich runs until 2029.

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Bayern see Tah as firmly part of their plans for the future, and the defender has no desire to leave. He feels at home at Säbener Straße and wants to focus on regaining the key role he held in Vincent Kompany's team during his first season with the record champions.

Jonathan Tah wants to regain his key role at Bayern Munich

Tah formed an established centre-back partnership with Dayot Upamecano in 2025/26, but Min-Jae Kim has recently enjoyed increasing success in challenging for his place. Tah spent all 90 minutes on the bench in the major Bundesliga matches against RB Leipzig (6-1) and Borussia Dortmund (2-2). He came on only at half-time in the Champions League clash with FC Arsenal (2-2).

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Even so, the 53-cap international has continued to play regularly, making 13 appearances in all competitions so far in 2026/27. Tah is currently with the Germany squad, who face Serbia away in the Nations League on Friday.