Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images
Oliver Maywurm
Translated by

Will Bayern Munich lose a top star in January? Barcelona reportedly make an enquiry

Follow GOAL on Google
Advertisement

FC Barcelona have reportedly sounded out Bayern Munich centre-back Jonathan Tah and want to sign him as soon as the upcoming winter transfer window.

According to Sky, Barca have already made an enquiry. Sporting director Deco is leading the Catalans' search for an experienced centre-back to partner 19-year-old homegrown player Pau Cubarsi in the future.

Tah is among the candidates Barcelona are monitoring closely, according to Sky. Gerard Martin currently plays alongside Cubarsi most often, while Eric Garcia more commonly plays at right-back. Andreas Christensen offers another option in central defence.

Have Barcelona been linked with Jonathan Tah before?

Barcelona have been linked with Tah from time to time in recent years. Before he moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Bayern Munich in the summer of last year, a move to Barcelona for the Germany international looked likely for a time in spring 2025.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Could Tah join the Spanish champions after all? According to Sky, a January move looks unlikely. Bayern are not currently considering letting the 30-year-old leave at all. His contract in Munich runs until 2029.

FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches

  • Real BetisRacing Santander

    Real Betis vs Racing Santander

    ExpressVPN
  • ElcheSevilla

    Elche vs Sevilla

    ExpressVPN
  • VillarrealRayo Vallecano

    Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano

    ExpressVPN
  • Real SociedadGetafe

    Real Sociedad vs Getafe

    ExpressVPN
  • Deportivo de A CorunaAthletic Bilbao

    Deportivo de A Coruna vs Athletic Bilbao

    ExpressVPN
  • Atletico MadridValencia

    Atletico Madrid vs Valencia

    ExpressVPN
  • LevanteDeportivo Alaves

    Levante vs Deportivo Alaves

    ExpressVPN
  • MalagaBarcelona

    Malaga vs Barcelona

    ExpressVPN
  • EspanyolCelta Vigo

    Espanyol vs Celta Vigo

    ExpressVPN
  • Real MadridOsasuna

    Real Madrid vs Osasuna

    ExpressVPN

Bayern see Tah as firmly part of their plans for the future, and the defender has no desire to leave. He feels at home at Säbener Straße and wants to focus on regaining the key role he held in Vincent Kompany's team during his first season with the record champions.

Jonathan Tah wants to regain his key role at Bayern Munich

Tah formed an established centre-back partnership with Dayot Upamecano in 2025/26, but Min-Jae Kim has recently enjoyed increasing success in challenging for his place. Tah spent all 90 minutes on the bench in the major Bundesliga matches against RB Leipzig (6-1) and Borussia Dortmund (2-2). He came on only at half-time in the Champions League clash with FC Arsenal (2-2).

Advertisement

Even so, the 53-cap international has continued to play regularly, making 13 appearances in all competitions so far in 2026/27. Tah is currently with the Germany squad, who face Serbia away in the Nations League on Friday.

Written byOliver Maywurm

German and European football correspondent

Editor GOAL DE / SPOX

📝 Bio: Grew up near beautiful Trier, the oldest city in Germany. After studying German studies, I did an internship at GOAL and performed well enough to later do my traineeship in Munich. Since 2017, I’ve been working as an editor at GOAL and SPOX.

⚽ How I got into football:

As far as I can remember, young Lars Ricken in the mid-90s was the first hero of my childhood. Germany winning the 1996 European Championship, the first major tournament I consciously followed, cemented my love for football ever since.

🎯 Main focus in my work:

Researching and writing news (especially transfer news)

Delegating SEO articles

🌟 My favorite football moments:

Oliver Bierhoff’s Golden Goal in the 1996 Euro Final, Mario Götze’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup Final. And less obvious but just as meaningful: Experiencing at age seven in the stadium how our Trier Eintracht knocked out the reigning UEFA Cup winners Schalke and the reigning Champions League winners Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal.

View Author Profile