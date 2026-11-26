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Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham has received widespread praise for the way he treated journalist Elizabeth Conway, a reporter for BBC Sport, during a media interview after the emphatic 5-1 Champions League win over Eindhoven. He refused to let another journalist interrupt her and insisted on giving her the chance to finish her questions.

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According to British newspaper the Daily Mail, a moment in the mixed zone at the Santiago Bernabeu after Tuesday's match caused a big stir on social media. Conway was asking Bellingham about his superb goal when another journalist cut in, trying to wrap up the interview before she could ask her second question.

But the 23-year-old English midfielder refused to go along with the interruption and turned to the journalist who had cut in, saying: "Sorry, she's got another question." Many saw it as a mark of his respect for the reporter, and of his determination to let her carry out the interview without interference.

Footage of the incident spread quickly across social media. Fans hailed Bellingham as a classy character and a role model for young people, particularly as he was under no obligation to step in. He chose to defend the journalist's right to finish her work anyway.

Elizabeth Conway herself spoke about the incident on the BBC. She praised the Real Madrid star's gesture and said it had shown fans a new side to the English player, who attracts huge media attention in Spain.

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Interviewing players in the mixed zone at the Santiago Bernabeu is tough, Conway explained: "It's absolute chaos in every sense of the word. Obviously getting an interview with Jude is exactly what we want as an English reporter working at Real Madrid. It's gold dust."

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Bellingham rarely gives media interviews, she added, particularly in the mixed zone, where journalists pack in hoping to get comments from players after matches. That makes reaching him and getting a question in extremely difficult.

Conway described journalists competing to reach the players amid cameras, microphones and jostling reporters. She added: "There are microphones, cameras and tall men reaching their arms over you," referring to the difficulties she faces on the job.

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She is one of very few female reporters working in this field at the stadium, and one of only a handful of English journalists covering Real Madrid. Establishing her presence and securing a good spot for interviews matters enormously to her.

Conway called Bellingham's intervention a really kind gesture and praised his character and his respect for journalists. It confirmed once again, she said, that he is a polite player who respects her work. It also let the public discover another side of the English star's personality, away from his performances on the pitch.

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Conway had asked Bellingham how he felt after scoring his stunning long-range goal in the 60th minute against Eindhoven. The strike put Real Madrid 2-1 ahead and tightened their grip on a European tie that ended in an emphatic 5-1 win.

The chance had slightly surprised him, the English midfielder admitted. His first instinct was to look for a team-mate to pass to, but the ball sat up nicely for a shot, so he decided to try his luck. He said: "I knew I could control the ball and get it under control, but usually I look to see who's available to pass to. This time the ball sat up well, so I said to myself I'm going to hit it."

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It was a beautiful goal and an important one for the team, Bellingham added, because it gave Real Madrid their second and extended their control of the match. Real kept up their dominance from there and wrapped up a big win in front of their own fans.

With the interview back on, she asked how he felt about his current form for Real Madrid and England, and whether he sees himself at his best right now. He doesn't dwell on his previous form, he said. His focus is on preparing for the next match.

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"The mentality is all about focusing on the next game. I think your level depends on your performance in the next game. What you did in the previous game doesn't really matter," Bellingham said, pointing out that once a match ends his focus quickly switches to the next challenge.

Enjoying his time with the media doesn't change his priorities, he concluded: "Even this game that's just finished, everything's fine and talking to you is nice, but my focus now has to switch to preparing for the next game."

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Conway later shared details of the exchange on her social media accounts, noting that Bellingham had waited until she finished asking her questions, a nod to her appreciation of his stance. Fans kept praising the gesture, which became one of the most widely shared moments after Real Madrid's victory over Eindhoven.

Bellingham's night wasn't just about his superb goal and his part in Real Madrid's win. His gesture towards the English journalist put his character and the way he handles the media in the spotlight too. It earned him fresh praise from fans, this time for something away from his performance on the pitch.