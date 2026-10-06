Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has named his side to face Croatia on Tuesday evening, in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Spain sit top of the group with nine points from three wins. England follow on six, Croatia have three, and the Czech Republic prop up the table with none.

A win tonight would send Spain through to the Nations League quarter-finals. Croatia, meanwhile, must beat the world champions to keep their own hopes alive.

Having rotated heavily in the previous match against the Czech Republic, De la Fuente has recalled most of his key men. Unai Simón, Cubarsí, Cucurella and Oyarzabal all return, along with Pubill at right-back, who started against England and Croatia in the first leg.

Here is how Spain line up:

Unai Simón, Pubill, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Baena, Oyarzabal.





Croatia coach Slaven Bilić has also confirmed his starting XI to face Spain, which reads as follows:

Dominik Livaković, Stanišić, Joško Gvardiol, Vušković, Šutalo, Kovačić, Luka Modrić, Nikola Vlašić, Ivan Perišić, Kristijan Jakić and Matanović.



