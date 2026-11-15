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Michelle De Bruyne, wife of Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne, has revealed her family's desire to return to Belgium, in comments that cast doubt over the future of the former Manchester City player with Napoli, after she admitted that life in the Italian city had become difficult for the family, to the point of prompting her to seriously consider ending the experience and returning home.

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The challenges facing the De Bruyne family stretch well beyond settling into a new country. They now reach into the smallest details of daily life, a consequence of the fame the player commands at Napoli and the restrictions it places on him and those around him. His contract with the Italian club still has time to run, yet a return to Belgium is fast becoming the family's priority.

In an interview with the Belgian magazine "Nina", reported by the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", Michèle spoke frankly about the family's future plans, confirming that going home now dominates their conversations.

She said: "Of course, we think together about the future," adding: "We increasingly say to each other: we will live here in Limburg."

De Bruyne's wife left little room for doubt about her wish to end life abroad. "The sooner we can return here, the better," she confirmed.

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Her words lay bare just how much the family miss Belgium and the life they led before Italy. The move to Napoli has proved far harder than they imagined when they left England.

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Fame besieges De Bruyne in Naples

Michèle didn't stop at the plans to return. She also pinpointed one of the biggest reasons life in Naples has worn the family down: the loss of privacy that comes with her husband's huge popularity.

She said: "Kevin lives a very restricted life in Naples, and this is not enjoyable for him," explaining that the family can no longer go about their daily lives normally within the city.

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"Beyond that, we cannot do anything together as a family within the city," she added. "This is the other side of the coin, isn't it?"

Manchester, she recalled, was a world apart, even with the standing De Bruyne enjoyed during his years at Manchester City.

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She explained: "In the area where we lived, people were used to seeing us a lot, to the point that our presence was no longer something exceptional to them. We could leave the house without anyone taking a single photo of us."

Italy, she stressed, is nothing like it. "As for Naples, that is impossible," she said.

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"Football is no longer the priority": the children settle the equation

There was a deeper edge to Michèle's words. She tied the family's future to shifting priorities as De Bruyne moves into the later stages of his career, insisting that chasing more silverware need not mean sacrificing family stability.

She said: "There comes a stage when football is no longer the priority. I have achieved everything, and done everything."

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Then came a question that cuts to the heart of the family's thinking, driven by the desire to give her children a more settled life. "Why turn your children's lives upside down after all that?" she asked.

That tells you this goes beyond adapting to a new city. It is about what the De Bruynes want from the next chapter of their lives, especially with the Belgian having already scaled the heights with Manchester City and collected nearly every major trophy a player could wish for.

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From the glories of Manchester City to the troubles of Naples

De Bruyne closed his long Manchester City chapter in 2025, his contract with the English club having expired. Napoli, freshly crowned Italian champions, handed him a two-year deal and a fresh start.

The Belgian playmaker landed in Italy as one of the signings of the window, among the league's highest earners, with hopes high that his experience and quality would sharpen Napoli's attack.

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His arrival followed exceptional years at the Etihad Stadium. There, De Bruyne cemented his place among the world's finest midfielders and sat at the heart of Manchester City's domestic and European dominance.

Twice he was named Player of the Year by the English Professional Footballers' Association, leaving a legacy at both club and in the Premier League that few will ever match.

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The Italian adventure, though, has not matched the billing. He has run into obstacle after obstacle, with reports of tensions inside the Napoli dressing room and a sense of instability, having already worked under his second coach in just two years.

Now the talk of his future has entered a new phase. His wife's comments crack open the door to an exit before his contract runs out, even if there has been no official word on his own wish to leave the club.

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Torn between the pull of European nights and his family's longing for normal life back in Belgium, De Bruyne faces a different equation this time. What he produces on the pitch may no longer settle his future. What life off it demands could matter just as much.