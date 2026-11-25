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Four goals were not enough to satisfy Hansi Flick. Barcelona may have beaten Sabah 4-1 in Baku, but the German coach did not celebrate like everyone else. Instead, he exploded with anger at one moment, revealing just how much perfection he demands from his team and his refusal to accept any slackness, even for a second.

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Barcelona were 4-0 up and the match looked done and dusted when the Azerbaijani side pulled one back through Mickels in the 63rd minute. Flick simply couldn't accept it, and it left him seething.

Cameras caught the goal and Flick's furious reaction. The German booted a nearby ball hard, then immediately took off his jacket. That surprised everyone, not least because the temperature in Baku was below 10°C, hardly weather for shedding layers.

This was no passing outburst. It was Flick's philosophy laid bare. He settles for nothing less than perfection and won't accept his team conceding at all, even when they're four goals up and the match is effectively over.

Speaking to the press after the match, which left Barcelona fourth on 12 points, Flick said: "We can perform better, but I'm happy."

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Those few words summed up his state of mind. He's happy with the three points and the big win, but he feels his team could have done better, especially at the back, and kept a clean sheet to the end.

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Goal difference lies behind the anger. Flick is constantly thinking about it in the Champions League, where it could prove decisive in settling the qualification places at the end of the group stage. So every goal Barcelona concede feels like a big loss to him, even in a four-goal win.

Nor was this the first time Barcelona have failed to keep a clean sheet in Europe this season. They conceded once against Feyenoord and Galatasaray and four times against Paris Saint-Germain, and now Sabah have breached them too. Against Aston Villa, by contrast, they kept a clean sheet.

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That bothers Flick a great deal. He knows major competitions are decided by small details, and that clean sheets are the foundation of any team who want to go far in the Champions League.

Still, his angry reaction carries a positive message for Barcelona fans. Flick doesn't judge matches purely on the result. He demands his players stay focused until the final whistle and never ease off for a moment, however comfortable the scoreline.

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The moment also showed Flick's true character: a coach who lives every match with every fibre of his being, reacts to every ball and feels complete responsibility for every goal his team concede, as if he'd put it into his own net himself.

Barcelona's Champions League campaign rolls on with confidence after this win. But Flick left Baku knowing there's plenty of work to do, especially defensively, if they're to start winning with clean sheets again. That's what he'll be chasing in the coming matches.