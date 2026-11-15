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Riyad Mahrez, the best player in Arab history! Yes, Mahrez, who led Leicester City to the miracle of winning the English title, won the Premier League with Manchester City, was crowned champion of the UEFA Champions League, and led Algeria to victory in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, deserves to be at the forefront of the debate when we talk about the greatest Arab player in history.

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But hold on, someone will come along and tell you that he was not a permanent starter with Manchester City, that he was not the number one star in the team, that his European titles came in the presence of a group of the world's best players, and perhaps they will add that there are those who are technically better than him!

Well.. what about Mohamed Salah?!

Mohamed Salah, the best player in Arab history!

The man has built an exceptional career at Liverpool. One of the Premier League's biggest stars in the modern era, he has won the Champions League and the Premier League, and he holds records and individual awards that are hard to ignore.

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But wait.. someone will come out and say: how can he be the best Arab player in history when he has not won the Africa Cup of Nations with his national team? How can you place a player who has not won a continental title with the Egypt national team above players who lifted the African cup more than once?

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And what about Achraf Hakimi?!

Achraf Hakimi, the best player in Arab history!

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One of the finest right-backs in the world, Hakimi has forged an exceptional European career with major clubs, crowned with the Champions League. He was also one of the standout stars of the Morocco side that made history at the 2022 World Cup.

But the answer is ready too: "He is a defender at the end of the day!". As if playing in a defensive position detracts from a player's value, or as if impact in football can only be measured by the number of goals!

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Majed Abdullah, the best player in Arab history!

The legend of Saudi football, one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of Asian football, and the owner of an exceptional goalscoring career with Al-Nassr and the Saudi national team.

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But what will you hear?: "Are we going back to the black-and-white era? Where did Majed Abdullah play? What achievements did he make outside the Arab pitches? And how can he be compared to players who faced the world's best stars in the major European leagues?".

And Mohamed Aboutrika?!

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The best player in Arab history, according to many who witnessed his talent and his exceptional impact with Al-Ahly and the Egypt national team, an African champion several times, and the owner of continental and global achievements with his club and his national team.

But there are those who will say: "All his titles came in Africa! Why did he not play professionally in Europe? Why did he not test himself in the major leagues? And are the titles of Al-Ahly and the Egypt national team enough to compete for the title of the best Arab?".

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And so.. the argument never ends!

Choose Hossam Hassan and someone will remind you that most of his career came in African and Arab football. Choose Rabah Madjer and someone will downplay his longevity at the European summit. Pick Badou Zaki and the crowd will point to the difference in era. Go for Sami Al-Jaber or Saeed Al-Owairan or Lakhdar Belloumi or Yasser Al-Qahtani or Ahmed Radhi or Jassem Yacoub or Tarak Dhiab or any other great Arab, and you will always find someone hunting for an angle to undermine your choice.

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Dozens of legends from different nationalities and generations, each with what distinguishes them and what can be discussed and criticised.

But why does every choice turn into a battle?

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The problem is not the disagreement over the identity of the best Arab player in history, for that is a natural and enjoyable debate. The problem lies in the way we manage this disagreement.

Sometimes it seems some fans do not want to prove that their player is the best so much as they want to prove that the others do not deserve to compete, as if the path to raising their candidate passes only through tearing down the rest!

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If you believe Mohamed Salah is the best, then why do you need to downplay Hakimi or Mahrez or anyone else? And if you are convinced that Riyad Mahrez is superior to everyone, then why does his missing a few matches become a reason to mock his achievements? And if you believe Majed Abdullah is the greatest, then why downplay the value of the later generations?

Why do we tear down the legends of others to reinforce our own legend?

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Comparing players does not mean that one of them must be without flaws, nor that the candidate you choose must possess every possible achievement.

Every player has their own circumstances, their generation, their position, the nature of the competitions they played in, and the challenges they faced.

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It is your right to see Salah as the best, and the right of the Algerian to choose Mahrez, and the right of the Moroccan to defend Hakimi, and the right of the Saudi to place Majed Abdullah at the top, and the right of the Egyptian to hold on to Aboutrika or Hossam Hassan.

Everyone has the right to disagree, to discuss the numbers, the titles and the levels, and even to criticise one another with footballing arguments.

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But it is not natural for every discussion to turn into an attempt to strip others of their right to take pride in their legends.

Raise your candidates instead of tearing down others!

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Salah does not need to downplay Mahrez in order to be great. Mahrez does not need to deny Salah's achievements. Aboutrika does not lose his talent because he did not play in Europe, Hakimi does not become less valuable because he plays in a defensive position, and Majed Abdullah does not lose his standing because football has changed since his era.

We have a rich Arab history of stars and legends. We are all supposed to take pride in it, not treat it as a competition to bring one another down.

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So perhaps the most important question is not: who is the best Arab player in history? It is this: why can some people not celebrate their legends without harbouring footballing resentment towards the legends of others?