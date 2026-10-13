Why did Paris Saint-Germain overlook the Ayoub Bouaddi deal?

Paris Saint-Germain did not move to complete a deal for Ayyoub Bouaddi during the summer transfer window, despite the interest of many European clubs in signing the Moroccan midfielder, who eventually joined Manchester City.

According to the French newspaper L'Equipe, the Parisians never wanted to push the Bouaddi deal through, despite his name being linked with them over recent months. The board were convinced they already had enough options in midfield and no need to strengthen there in the summer of 2026.

Five new players did arrive at the Parc des Princes during the 2026 window: Alessandro Longoni, Lucas Deny, Magnes Akliouche, Mika Godts and Ferran Torres.

A new midfielder, though, was never part of the plan, despite several names being linked with the Parisian side, Bouaddi among them.

A midfield with a full complement

Bouaddi enjoyed an outstanding season with Lille in the 2025-2026 campaign, and also produced good performances with the Morocco national team at the 2026 World Cup, drawing the attention of many European clubs.

His attributes looked a neat fit for Luis Enrique's style, yet the 19-year-old Morocco international was never close to joining the Parisian club, despite the rumours that strongly linked him with the team at certain points, according to the French newspaper.

Since the spring of last year, Luis Campos and Luis Enrique had a clear picture of the positions Paris Saint-Germain needed to strengthen during the 2026 summer transfer market.

Midfield was not one of them. The newspaper explained that with Joao Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Warren Zaire-Emery, Senny Mayulu and Ibrahim Mbaye all available, the area was never viewed as short, either numerically or technically.

Beyond the first-choice trio of Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha, the youth of Warren Zaire-Emery and Senny Mayulu did not prompt the club's board to consider signing a new player immediately.

Club officials, the newspaper confirmed, intended to develop that young duo's potential in the short and medium term.

Lucas Beraldo's switch to the defensive holding role gave the Parisian coach even more to work with, as did the ability of Desire Doue and Magnes Akliouche to play in more than one position, plus the promotion of Quentin Ndjantou.

Those options were enough for the club's officials, the newspaper added, and the message reached those close to Bouaddi quickly.

Will Paris renew their interest?

Nobody ruled out a move for Bouaddi in a year's time, with the board intending to monitor the development of the Lille player's level in the coming period.

Then Manchester City tabled an enormous offer worth 100 million euros including bonuses, and the wait over his future was over.

Could Paris Saint-Germain's sporting project have swayed him? Those close to the player avoided going into that possibility, the French newspaper indicated, limiting themselves to confirming that Manchester City's project had long been the preferred option.



