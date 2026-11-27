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Al-Qadsiah striker Julián Quiñones has become one of the names on Paris Saint-Germain's list of targets after catching the eye with his scoring record in the Roshn Saudi League. However, a move to the Parisian club could run into an obstacle that has nothing to do with his ability and everything to do with the transfer policy the French side have followed recently.

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Quiñones has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, but that doesn't necessarily mean a deal is close. The French club have increasingly focused on recruiting young players, which raises doubts over whether they'd sign a 29-year-old striker, however impressive his form for Al-Qadsiah.

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Journalist Enermo Erman, speaking on the programme "Fil Marma", said Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique often repeats that top players are keen to join the club. But he doubted the club's hierarchy would take concrete steps to sign the Al-Qadsiah striker.

Paris Saint-Germain have recently signed only young players, Erman pointed out. Quiñones is on their list of targets, but he doesn't expect the club to take a gamble on him lightly because of his age.

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Exceptional numbers explain the European interest

The link hasn't come out of nowhere. Since joining Al-Qadsiah in the summer of 2024, the Mexican striker has established himself as one of the Roshn Saudi League's standout stars, thanks to his finishing and his knack for consistently delivering influential attacking performances.

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In the Roshn Saudi League, Quiñones has scored 59 goals and provided 14 assists in 70 matches for Al-Qadsiah, according to the available statistics. He started strongly in 2024-25, with 20 goals and five assists in 28 matches.

The real explosion came the following season. He scored 33 goals and added four assists in 31 games to finish as the competition's top scorer, proving he's no flash in the pan but a striker capable of sustaining a high scoring rate.

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He's kept it up this season too, with six goals and five assists in 11 Roshn Saudi League matches: 11 goal contributions in as many games.

Age: the obstacle to his dream move to Paris

Paris Saint-Germain's equation looks different, though. The club want more than a player who can make an immediate impact. Age, room for development and long-term value all factor into their calculations in the transfer market.

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Therein lies the paradox. Quiñones's numbers make him worthy of interest from Europe's major clubs, yet the obstacle he faces stems from the approach of the club chasing him, not his level on the pitch.

So far, nothing confirms that Paris Saint-Germain have made an official offer to Al-Qadsiah. Being on their list of targets doesn't mean genuine negotiations have begun either. Caught between admiration for his ability and reservations over his age, Quiñones faces a future that remains wide open. The French club must decide whether they're prepared to rethink their calculations for a striker who has proven his worth in numbers.