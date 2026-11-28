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Former Chelsea captain John Terry has sparked debate with extraordinary praise for one of Arsenal's stars, declaring him without hesitation the best player in the world "right now" in his position.

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Terry was talking about David Raya. The Spaniard joined Arsenal from Brentford in August 2023, initially on loan, before the move became permanent the following year in a £27 million deal.

The 31-year-old was a cornerstone of Arsenal's success last season, as they won the Premier League title and reached the Champions League final.

He's kept up that level this season. His displays have helped Arsenal move six points clear at the top of the Premier League table after 11 rounds, and that form prompted Terry to hand him an exceptional rating.

Speaking to Rory Jennings, the former Chelsea captain said: "When you look at Raya, you ask yourself: who would have expected him to be this good? He's the best goalkeeper in the world, 100 per cent."

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Terry then explained what he admires about the Spanish goalkeeper: "He's good at dealing with crosses, he commands his box and he's amazing with both feet. He's really brilliant."

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Terry didn't stop at Raya. He extended his praise to Arsenal's entire back line, arguing they have a defensive unit capable of entering the debate over the best defences in Premier League history. He said: "I think they are (incredibly) good, and if they reach the levels I expect from them and manage to win three titles in a row, then I think they have to be in the conversation."

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He continued: "You can argue about who is best individually, this player or that one, but I think if they have the titles, they have to be in the conversation, both as a defensive unit and individually as well." Arsenal can show off that defensive strength against Manchester City tomorrow, Sunday, with the chance to stretch their lead over one of their main title rivals.

Raya missed last Tuesday's Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund after suffering a shoulder injury in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United in the previous league round. Mikel Arteta hasn't ruled him out of the City clash, though, stressing that he has yet to make a decision.

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