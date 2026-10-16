Who will be the victim? Endrick vindicates Mourinho's idea at Real Madrid

Real Madrid came through 12 difficult tests in their Champions League meeting with Roma, and not only did they survive the encounter, they emerged from it victorious thanks to Jude Bellingham? No, thanks to Arda Guler, alongside divine intervention from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois first, then Endrick.

Both have slipped down the pecking order for minutes. Both turned into heroes at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Brazilian striker pulled off a double achievement, scoring against Gian Piero Gasperini's team and answering the persistent rumours over his future, and whether staying was the right call.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Endrick showed his abilities clearly with a superb header for the 3-3 equaliser, as well as through his overall performance, completing two dribbles, double the number managed by Kylian Mbappe for example, making him a constant source of trouble for the Roma defence.

Mourinho had confirmed last August, during the summer transfer window, that the number 9 would not be leaving Valdebebas. He repeated his stance when asked about the long muscle injury the striker suffered.

"AS" have reported since the summer that the coach believes Endrick suits the right wing more than the out-and-out striker role. He proved it against Roma.

That is why Mourinho asked for a player with different attributes, picking Espi from three names Joni Calafat brought into his office.

His belief is that the Spaniard who arrived from Valencia and the Brazil international can play together, because the formation he uses allows it.

Rome marks a big step in Endrick's career, and he continues to draw on his faith, saying after the match: "I was talking to God", while also relying on his coach's experience and wisdom, explaining: "If I have to play, Mourinho will play me.

And if that is not the case, I will not. He will choose what is best for me, and I will be there to help as much as I can."

Club officials see the night in Rome as a new starting point, with Endrick's real journey beginning in the Italian capital.



