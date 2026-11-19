Despite being only 19, Pau Cubarsí has become one of the most important defenders at Barcelona and in the Spain national team.
In an exclusive interview with The Athletic, Cubarsí named the two former Barcelona players who did the most to inspire him.
As reported by Sport, he said: "My role models are Carles Puyol and Gerard Piqué. I like both profiles: the fierce, strong defender and the defender with good technical skills."
He also picked out what set the two former Barcelona captains apart, adding: "Piqué had a bigger role in building play, but Puyol was pivotal in terms of mentality and personality."
That blend fits the profile Cubarsí is building for himself. His strength and decisiveness in defensive duels help him shine, and so does his accuracy when playing the ball out from the back.
Barcelona legends aren't his only reference points, though. In recent years, he has also kept a close eye on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.
He added: "In recent years, I have admired Virgil van Dijk a lot. But I have also got used to analysing myself and my performance a great deal."
The defender admits he's very hard on himself when he makes a mistake.
He explained: "I am very self-critical when I make a mistake. During a match, you are aware of every move you make, whether you have done it well or not."
Still, Pau Cubarsí insists mistakes don't affect his self-confidence: "I keep moving forward with the same mentality and try to keep mistakes to an absolute minimum."
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
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