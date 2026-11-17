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Focused on talent for today and the future. Gerry Cardinale, RedBird’s patron and AC Milan’s owner, has admitted that AC Milan will be at the forefront of the January transfer market.

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AC Milan want to strengthen Ruben Amorim's squad with a centre-back (Inacio of Sporting Lisbon is the first choice), a wide midfielder and a forward. The forward will in all probability replace the departing Camarda (Tresoldi of Bruges is the expensive dream, while Endrick of Real Madrid is the other ambitious option).

AC Milan are looking beyond established players. They have also spotted talent at Real Oviedo in Spain's Segunda División. Enzo Perez, a Spanish attacking midfielder or wide forward born in 2008, has caught their eye. He has scored once in 12 league appearances, finding the net in the fiercely contested derby against Sporting Gijon.

Perez began tentatively, coming off the bench in every appearance, but now plays regularly. He has started the last five matches and played the full 90 minutes in the last three (he missed the weekend's league match against Girona because he is on duty with Spain's under-19s).

His season is gathering pace: one goal, three assists and a hand in almost all of Real Oviedo's most dangerous attacks. The club gave him his first professional contract last July, running until June 2029. His release clause was €5.5 million until 9 November. It now takes much more to prise him away from Spain.

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Oviedo is home to him, too. Enzo Perez was born there, has always supported Oviedo and has been at the club since his futsal days. He knows he will have to spread his wings sooner or later, but for now his focus is solely on his current team. He wants to take them back to La Liga with the help of Raul, who took charge of Oviedo on 9 November.

According to Matteo Moretto, AC Milan are monitoring Perez and could make a move as early as January. Oviedo would like to keep him, but could sell him in the winter transfer window if a good offer arrives. Major clubs in Spain and across Europe are interested. Several have monitored him in recent weeks, including Chelsea, who travelled to Oviedo to watch the young talent up close. The Spanish club's plan is to increase his release clause tenfold, so they are not caught unprepared.