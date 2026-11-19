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Eerste Divisie - Game Week 16 20 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Heesen Stadion

TOP Oss v Roda JC coverage: TV channel and live streams

Watch TOP Oss v Roda JC live on Watch ESPN or ESPN Extra. The options below will help you catch the action from kick-off.

Team news & squads

TOP Oss have no confirmed injuries or suspensions at present. Manager Sjors Ultee has yet to name his final line-up. Further information is expected closer to kick-off.

Roda JC are in a similar position. Coach Rob Penders has yet to name a probable starting XI, and no absentees have been reported. Squad updates will follow when available.

Recent form

TOP Oss have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches. Most recently, they won 1-2 away to De Graafschap on 14 November. Before that, they drew 1-1 with RKC Waalwijk and lost 0-2 at home to Heracles Almelo. TOP Oss scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Roda JC have had a mixed spell but have looked stronger in recent weeks. The side from Kerkrade won three of their last five matches, including a 3-1 victory over FC Volendam on 14 November. Their only serious setback was a 5-1 defeat away to Heracles Almelo on 6 November. Roda scored nine goals and conceded ten across the five games.

Head-to-head meetings

These clubs last met in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie on 23 January 2026, when Roda JC lost 1-2 at home to TOP Oss. Roda JC have won three of the last five meetings, with TOP Oss winning two. The Limburg side also claimed a 1-2 win in Oss earlier in the 2024-2025 season.

Standings

TOP Oss are currently 14th in the Eerste Divisie, while Roda JC are fifth.