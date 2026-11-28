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Eredivisie - Game Week 14 29 Nov 2026 - 10:45 MAC3PARK Stadion

PEC Zwolle vs AZ: TV channel and live streams

You can watch PEC Zwolle vs AZ on the TV channels and live streams below. Choose the provider that matches your subscription and tune in.

Team news & squads

PEC Zwolle are without Givaro Rahajaan, Gilles van der Wal and Filip Krastev through injury. The club have reported no suspensions. Pastoor's expected starting XI is Jasper Schendelaar, Simon Graves, Damian van der Haar, Jan Buerger, Nick Viergever, Younes Namli, Ryan Thomas, Dylan Mbayo, Ibrahim Cissoko, Nick Fichtinger and Sydney van Hooijdonk.

AZ are missing Stije Resink, Weslley Pinto, Jeroen Zoet, Jizz Hornkamp, Kees Smit, Lewis Schouten, Mexx Meerdink and Elijah Dijkstra through injury. They have no suspensions either. Echteld's expected XI is Jari De Busser, Mateo Chavez, Wouter Goes, Seiya Maikuma, Wesley Hoedt, Peer Koopmeiners, Calvin Stengs, Dave Kwakman, Ayoub Oufkir, Ro-Zangelo Daal and Bendeguz Kovacs. Any updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

PEC Zwolle have won two of their last five matches, drawn two and lost one (W-D-L: 2-2-1). Zwolle most recently beat Telstar 3-1. Earlier, they drew 1-1 with Willem II and beat ADO Den Haag 1-0. Across those five matches, Zwolle scored six goals and conceded six.

AZ have won three of their last five matches and lost two (W-D-L: 3-0-2). Their latest match brought a 4-2 away win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League. Before that, AZ won 5-1 away to Sparta Rotterdam and beat FC Groningen 4-3. Across the five games, AZ scored 12 goals and conceded 11. They lost 2-1 to Juventus and 1-0 to Ajax.

Head-to-head record

The teams last met in the Eredivisie on 17 January 2026, when PEC Zwolle beat AZ 3-1 at home. In their five most recent meetings, Zwolle have won twice, AZ have won twice and one match ended in a 2-2 draw. Zwolle scored nine goals in those games, while AZ scored ten.

League standings

PEC Zwolle are 11th in the Eredivisie, while AZ are fourth.