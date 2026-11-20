Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from another part of the world where you might face geo-blocks? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.
ExpressVPN
- Livestream without slowdowns
- Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
- Connect to a global server network
- With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
- Keep your activity private and secure
- ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.
Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile or tablet).
- Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
- Log in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and enjoy the match!
NEC v PSV coverage: TV channel and online live streams
You can watch NEC v PSV live on Watch ESPN, ESPN Extra and Canal+ Netherlands. Follow the direct links below to tune in.
Team news & squads
NEC Nijmegen vs PSV Eindhoven Probable lineups
NEC are without Perr Schuurs, Philippe Sandler and Emre Mor through injury. Coach Dick Schreuder's predicted line-up is: Crettaz; Kaplan, Storm, Bras, Lebreton; Nejasmic, Bakker, Kers; Chery, Linssen, Tadić.
Jerdy Schouten, Adamo Nagalo, Alassane Plea and Sami Ouaissa are all injured and unavailable for PSV. Peter Bosz's predicted XI is: Kovař; Kostic, Obispo, Sildillia, Geertruida; Sano, Mijnans; Mauro Junior, Bajraktarevic, Van Bommel; Til.
Recent form
NEC have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches. Most recently, they beat FC Utrecht 2-3 away in the Eredivisie. They also beat Omonia Nicosia 3-1 in the Europa League, but lost 0-1 to sc Heerenveen. NEC scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five matches.
PSV have also won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches. They beat SC Cambuur 2-5 away in their latest Eredivisie game. Their only defeat was a 1-2 loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League. PSV scored 14 goals and conceded nine across those five matches.
Head-to-head record
Head to Head
PSV lost 2-3 at home to NEC in their most recent Eredivisie meeting on 14 March 2026. Before that, NEC beat PSV 3-2 in the KNVB Cup on 3 March 2026. Across the last five meetings, NEC have two wins, PSV have two and there has been one draw. Little separates them head to head.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|12
|8
|2
|2
|40
|15
|+25
|26
W
W
D
L
W
|2
|12
|7
|4
|1
|36
|17
|+19
|25
L
D
D
W
W
|3
|12
|7
|4
|1
|32
|15
|+17
|25
D
W
W
W
D
|4
|12
|7
|3
|2
|30
|12
|+18
|24
D
W
W
L
D
|5
|12
|7
|2
|3
|24
|16
|+8
|23
W
L
L
D
L
|6
|12
|6
|3
|3
|24
|16
|+8
|21
W
W
W
W
L
|7
|12
|5
|5
|2
|20
|20
|0
|20
D
D
W
D
D
|8
|12
|4
|5
|3
|24
|27
|-3
|17
W
L
W
L
D
|9
|12
|4
|3
|5
|29
|28
|+1
|15
L
L
D
L
W
|10
|12
|4
|3
|5
|25
|27
|-2
|15
L
W
W
D
W
|11
|12
|3
|5
|4
|20
|21
|-1
|14
W
L
D
D
D
|12
|12
|3
|3
|6
|21
|29
|-8
|12
L
W
L
W
D
|13
|12
|3
|3
|6
|13
|24
|-11
|12
D
W
D
W
L
|14
|12
|3
|3
|6
|21
|34
|-13
|12
L
L
D
W
W
|15
|12
|3
|2
|7
|16
|29
|-13
|11
L
L
L
L
L
|16
|12
|2
|4
|6
|18
|25
|-7
|10
D
W
L
L
D
|17
|12
|2
|3
|7
|16
|25
|-9
|9
W
L
L
W
D
|18
|12
|0
|3
|9
|11
|40
|-29
|3
D
L
L
L
L
PSV are currently first in the Eredivisie, while NEC are 11th.