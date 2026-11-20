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Eredivisie - Game Week 13 21 Nov 2026 - 10:30 Stadion De Goffert

NEC v PSV coverage: TV channel and online live streams

You can watch NEC v PSV live on Watch ESPN, ESPN Extra and Canal+ Netherlands. Follow the direct links below to tune in.

Team news & squads

NEC are without Perr Schuurs, Philippe Sandler and Emre Mor through injury. Coach Dick Schreuder's predicted line-up is: Crettaz; Kaplan, Storm, Bras, Lebreton; Nejasmic, Bakker, Kers; Chery, Linssen, Tadić.

Jerdy Schouten, Adamo Nagalo, Alassane Plea and Sami Ouaissa are all injured and unavailable for PSV. Peter Bosz's predicted XI is: Kovař; Kostic, Obispo, Sildillia, Geertruida; Sano, Mijnans; Mauro Junior, Bajraktarevic, Van Bommel; Til.

Recent form

NEC have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches. Most recently, they beat FC Utrecht 2-3 away in the Eredivisie. They also beat Omonia Nicosia 3-1 in the Europa League, but lost 0-1 to sc Heerenveen. NEC scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five matches.

PSV have also won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches. They beat SC Cambuur 2-5 away in their latest Eredivisie game. Their only defeat was a 1-2 loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League. PSV scored 14 goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-head record

PSV lost 2-3 at home to NEC in their most recent Eredivisie meeting on 14 March 2026. Before that, NEC beat PSV 3-2 in the KNVB Cup on 3 March 2026. Across the last five meetings, NEC have two wins, PSV have two and there has been one draw. Little separates them head to head.

Standings

PSV are currently first in the Eredivisie, while NEC are 11th.