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Eerste Divisie - Game Week 17 27 Nov 2026 - 14:00 AFAS Trainingscomplex

Jong AZ Alkmaar vs TOP Oss: TV channel and live streams

ESPN will show the match live. You can watch via Watch ESPN or ESPN Extra.

Team news & squads

Frank Peereboom is in charge of Jong AZ, but there is no information yet on an expected line-up, injuries or suspensions.

There is no information yet on a line-up, absentees or suspended players for Sjors Ultee's TOP Oss either. An update will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Jong AZ have won two and lost three of their last five league matches, with no draws. They lost 3-0 away to Jong Ajax last time out. Before that, they won 3-0 at Vitesse and lost 3-1 to Almere City. Across those five games, Jong AZ scored ten goals and conceded 12, including a 5-4 win over Helmond Sport.

TOP Oss have won three of their last five matches, drawn one and lost one. They beat Roda JC 1-0 last time out for their second successive league victory. Earlier, they won 2-1 at De Graafschap and 2-1 at PEC Zwolle in the KNVB Cup. TOP Oss scored six goals and conceded five.

Head-to-head record

The most recent meeting was in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie on 13 February 2026, when Jong AZ won 3-0 away to TOP Oss. Across the last five meetings, TOP Oss have won twice, Jong AZ once and two games have ended in draws. Jong AZ scored six goals to TOP Oss's five.

League positions

Jong AZ are 13th in the Eerste Divisie, with TOP Oss in 14th.