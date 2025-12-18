How to watch today's Bologna vs Inter Supercoppa Italiana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Inter will go head-to-head against Bologna in a Supercoppa Italiana semi-final encounter at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday. Kick-off is set for 11 am PT/2 pm ET/7 pm GMT.

The Nerazzurri enter as last season's Serie A runners-up, while Bologna qualified for the Italian Super Cup as reigning Coppa Italia winners.

Here is where to find Bologna vs Inter live with English language commentary as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Supercoppa Italiana semi-final match between Napoli and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream live online through Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player and tabii, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and Fubo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bologna vs Inter kick-off time

Team news & squads

Bologna vs Inter Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager V. Italiano Probable lineup Substitutes Manager C. Chivu

Bologna team news

In attack, Santiago Castro is likely to get the nod ahead of Thijs Dallinga, supported by winger Riccardo Orsolini.

Defenders Martin Vitik, Nicolo Casale and Jhon Lucumi, midfield Remo Freuler, and goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski are all among the injury concerns.

Fortunately, Torbjorn Heggem’s pending suspension only applies to Serie A.

Inter team news

Hakan Calhanoglu and Matteo Darmian are both available after recovering from their respective injuries, but Francesco Acerbi, Denzel Dumfries, Tomas Palacios and goalkeeper Raffaele Di Gennaro are expected to remain sidelined on account of their own setbacks.

It is to be seen who among Marcus Thuram, Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny starts alongside Lautaro Martinez up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links