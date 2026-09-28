Some decisions are taken to protect a player. Others expose the confusion behind the decision itself. The latter is what happened in the crisis involving Mohamed Salah and Egypt's technical staff under Hossam Hassan.

Egypt's coaching team rested Salah from one match to protect him from the risk of injury on artificial turf. At first glance the argument held up, because safeguarding the most important player in the history of Egyptian football is a priority nobody can dispute.

Salah sat out the South Sudan match in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers because the Juba pitch is artificial turf. The Egyptian Football Association announced the call had been agreed in advance with Hossam Hassan's staff "to protect him".

The same happened in the Mauritania and Cape Verde match in October 2024 on the artificial Nouakchott pitch, where Liverpool's medical staff at the time raised concerns about the recurrence of back and knee injuries. Trabzonspor did not request the same thing, so why was the same decision taken?

What seemed logical in Cairo may become deeply awkward in Europe. Let us lay out the picture calmly.









Not a single team in the Turkish Süper Lig plays on artificial turf. The pitches are all natural. The paradox is that the real test will not come from Turkey at all, but from Europe.

Trabzonspor's run in the UEFA Europa Conference League has caught plenty of attention. They face Freiburg, KuPS, Hearts, Jablonec and CSKA Sofia, and among them the Finnish side KuPS play at the Väre Arena, a stadium covered entirely in artificial turf.

Here lies the crux. Trabzonspor themselves will be forced to play on artificial turf in an official European competition. Will they withdraw? Of course not. Modern football coexists with these surfaces, and UEFA approve them.

Which brings us back to the Salah case, and the context it deserves.

Throughout his career, from Basel to Chelsea, Fiorentina, Roma and Liverpool, Salah has played dozens of matches on artificial turf in European qualifiers.

Dig through the archives and you will not find a single documented injury for Salah caused specifically by artificial turf. Egypt's decision rested not on a previous injury, but on a "potential risk".

So here is the question that hints without stating it: what if Salah, or any star of his stature, plays next week on an artificial pitch in Europe with his club? What if Trabzonspor field all their stars in Finland without any fuss?

Egypt's Football Association would then face an awkward question. How can artificial turf be a danger serious enough to rest the national team's captain in an official match, while it remains an approved, safe surface the same player treads in the biggest tournaments in the world?

Nobody doubts the association's care for Salah's safety. What is in doubt is the standard of protection. Real protection comes with a clear medical protocol, not a selective decision that leaves the door open to interpretation.

Salah's departure from the Pharaohs' camp carries another dimension. He will miss the South Sudan match on Tuesday, but will he also miss the South Africa game scheduled at Cairo International Stadium at the end of the camp?

Football today is not played on the type of turf, but on the strength of the argument. If Salah plays on artificial turf in Europe this season, and it is very much a possibility, the argument made in Cairo will collapse at the first European test.







