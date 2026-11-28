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Barcelona are preparing to add an exceptional experience to their stadium tours at the Spotify Camp Nou after deciding to open the doors of the first-team dressing room to visitors. The move gives fans a rare chance to discover one of the most private spaces inside the Catalan club, and at the same time reveals the board's ambitions to boost the stadium's economic returns once the renovation work is complete.

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Barcelona plan to open the first-team dressing room to visitors, according to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", as part of the new museum and stadium tour due to reopen in the first quarter of 2027. It's set to become one of the headline attractions of the new tourism project.

It's a notable change from the previous tour, which ran until May 2023 when the renovation work on the stadium began. Back then, the route took visitors through the first-team dressing room.

This time, though, the logistics work. The first team only use the dressing room on matchdays, so visitors can be welcomed on the other days of the week without disrupting the players' preparations.

The dressing room sits in an underground area of around 2,600 square metres that houses several club facilities, including the staff changing room, the women's dressing room and head coach Hansi Flick's office.

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The same area also features a state-of-the-art aquatic area, a small gym and a room for match analysis and video sessions. Visitors will get a glimpse of the day-to-day detail inside the sporting facility.

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Safety concerns limited access to the stadium's interior during the renovation. The reopening brings that experience back, with visitors able to carry on into the Camp Nou after the museum, depending on the package they buy.

A special privilege for Barcelona members

Opening the first-team dressing room isn't the only change. Barcelona also plan to give their members a special perk: completely free entry to the new museum and the dressing room area.

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It continues the policy the club followed with the previous tour and the temporary museum, currently on the site of the old skating rink, where members got in free of charge.

The idea is to preserve the special bond between the club and their members, and give them the chance to enjoy the new facilities as the revamped tourism project launches.

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"Skywalk": the biggest surprise at the Camp Nou

Nor will the dressing room be the only draw. Barcelona are preparing an even more thrilling addition called "Skywalk", one of the most eagerly awaited features of the Spotify Camp Nou.

The suspended walkway will be built above the stadium roof, between the north stand and the main stand, at a height of up to 80 metres. From the venue's highest point, visitors will enjoy panoramic views across the city of Barcelona.

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It's similar to the tourist attractions at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, giving fans a different perspective on the stadium and the city, away from the traditional tour routes.

According to the report, the club aim to open the "Skywalk" to visitors by 2029, the same year the Camp Nou hopes to host the men's Champions League final.

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Barcelona don't see it simply as a new form of entertainment. They see a chance to significantly boost the museum's annual revenue, with premium tour packages designed to attract greater numbers of visitors.

The ambition goes beyond a more modern stadium better equipped to host major events. Barcelona want to turn it into a complete tourist destination, blending the magic of football with leisure experiences and opening up additional sources of income away from the pitch.