Real Madrid's striker has entered Arsenal's sphere of interest ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window, amid the uncertainty surrounding his future at the Spanish club and his clear desire to earn more playing time, having been limited to only a few minutes since the start of the season.

According to Tribuna, Arsenal are weighing up a January move for Brazilian striker Endrick as they look to reinforce their frontline for the second half of the season. Their initial target, Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi, ran into a firm refusal to sell midway through the campaign.

Kroupi remains Arsenal's likely first choice to bolster their attack, but Bournemouth told the London club their striker is not for sale this winter. That has turned the focus towards Endrick, who is not getting enough opportunities at Real Madrid.

The Brazilian has played just 114 minutes this season. Little wonder, then, that he is likely to seek a destination offering regular football, especially with a departure from the Bernabeu already the subject of speculation.

Endrick was offered to Arsenal last year, the report says, before he eventually joined Olympique Lyonnais on loan.

Whether the English club wants him on loan again or is chasing a permanent deal remains unclear.

Endrick opens the door: his fate in January unknown

All of this follows recent remarks from Endrick, who spoke candidly about his future. He admitted he does not know what will happen in January, insisting his priority is to play, feel happy and help his teammates.

"All I want is to play, feel happy and help my teammates," the Brazilian said, adding: "I don't know what will happen in January, it's in God's hands. All I wish for is the best for my career."

Madrid is a wonderful city, he admitted, but Endrick stressed that he will always do whatever is necessary to advance his career. Those words leave the door open to a departure if he continues to be kept out of the side.

He also spoke warmly about his relationship with coach José Mourinho, expressing great confidence in him. Mourinho, he revealed, contacts him daily to check on his personal life, not just to talk football.

Arsenal's relationship with Vinícius's agency could ease the deal

One factor working in Arsenal's favour is that Endrick and his Real Madrid teammate Vinícius Júnior are represented by the same agency, which enjoys a good relationship with Andrea Berta, the English club's sporting director.

Berta tried to negotiate with that agency over Vinícius's move to the Emirates Stadium last summer. That connection could give Arsenal a handy way in to explore a deal for Endrick.