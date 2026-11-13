What is the truth behind Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the Saudi Super Cup?

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Television reports have revealed the truth behind the absence of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, from the Saudi Super Cup tournament being hosted by the State of Kuwait in the coming period.

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Press reports had claimed Ronaldo would not feature for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup, a claim that angered Kuwaiti fans who had been looking forward to seeing him in action.

Saudi media figure Turki Al-Ajamah denied those reports on the "Al-Mansa" programme, broadcast on the "Thmanyah" channels that carry the Saudi league.

Al-Ajamah said: "Some news accounts in Kuwait said that Ronaldo will not take part in the Saudi Super Cup, but the information we have so far is that he will be with Al-Nassr in Kuwait."

He added: "Ronaldo is keen to be present in the State of Kuwait, because he visited it before and wishes to see its crowd again, and some reports also indicate that Al-Nassr will hold a camp for two or three days before the tournament begins in order to meet the fans."

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He concluded: "Therefore, all the news saying that Ronaldo will not be present at the Saudi Super Cup is incorrect. He will take part and is keen to do so, and the tournament will be in its best edition."

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The Saudi Super Cup runs in the State of Kuwait between 19 and 23 December, featuring four clubs: Al-Nassr, Al-Kholood, Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah.

Things kick off on 19 December, when Al-Ahli face Al-Qadsiah in the semi-final. The following day brings Al-Nassr against Al-Kholood, with the two winners meeting in the final on the 23rd.

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Al-Hilal are missing, despite winning the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup last season, after being hit with a penalty for withdrawing from the previous edition of the Saudi Super Cup.

This marks the first time the Saudi Super Cup has been staged in Kuwait. It has been held three times in the British capital London, once in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, and once in Hong Kong.

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No side has lifted the trophy more often than Al-Hilal, who top the all-time list with five titles, won in 2015, 2018, 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr have each won the title twice. "Al-Alami" did so in 2019 and 2020, while "Al-Raqi" hold the last edition's title from 2025, to go with their 2016 triumph.

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Three clubs have won the Saudi Super Cup just once: Al-Ittihad in 2022, Al-Fateh in 2013, and Al-Shabab in 2014.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been in fine form for Al-Nassr this season. He has featured in 12 matches across various competitions and scored 9 goals, though he is yet to register an assist.