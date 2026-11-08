What is Morocco's connection? FIFA inspectors prepare to visit Barcelona

FIFA representatives arrive at the Spotify Camp Nou on Monday to inspect the facilities ahead of the 2030 World Cup.

According to Sport newspaper, the Spanish federation and Barcelona are banking on glowing reports for the Camp Nou, rated one of the standout jewels of the tournament.

The FIFA delegation then move on to Espanyol's RCDE Stadium the following day, Tuesday.

Barcelona want the Camp Nou to host the final, a desire confirmed at an event in the city last Monday.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 08:00 VIL

Mayor Jaume Collboni publicly called for the decisive match to be staged there. He had the backing of Barcelona president Joan Laporta, Catalan sports minister Berni Álvarez and Catalan Football Federation president Joan Soteras.

Spanish Football Federation president Rafael Louzán threw his weight behind them all, reaffirming his wish for the final to be held in Spain, either at the Spotify Camp Nou or the Santiago Bernabéu.

Morocco, though, are ramping up their own push for the same prize as part of a joint bid with Portugal.

The Moroccans will lean on the 115,000-capacity Hassan II Stadium. Spain remain confident FIFA will hand them the final regardless, pointing to two prestigious grounds steeped in history and freshly redeveloped: the Spotify Camp Nou and the Santiago Bernabéu.

No decision will be made before 2027 or 2028. Plenty could still change before then.