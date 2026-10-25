Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Nottingham Forest v Barcelona: Friuli Venezia Giulia CupGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

What is Hamza's situation? 4 absences hit Barcelona's squad in El Clasico

H. Flick
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
H. Abdelkarim
Germany
Spain
Egypt

How will Flick solve the crisis?

Hansi Flick has named his Barcelona squad for today's clash with Real Madrid, with the two sides meeting on Sunday in the tenth round of the Spanish league.

Injuries have ruled out Dani Olmo, Jules Koundé, Eric García and Andreas Christensen. In their absence, the German coach has handed Hamza Abdelkarim a place among Barça's attacking options for the Clásico.

Here is Barcelona's full squad for the Clásico:

Goalkeepers: Joan García - Szczesny - Livaković.

Defence: João Cancelo - Baldé - Cubarsí - Chavi Espart - Gerard Martín - Álex Campos.

Midfield: Brian Fariñas - Gavi - Fermín - Pedri - Rodri - De Jong - Bernal - Oriol Guzmán.

Attack: Gabriel Jesus - Lamine Yamal - Raphinha - Ademi - Jordon - Hamza Abdelkarim.

Barcelona lead the Spanish league table on 27 points. Real Madrid sit third with 21.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google