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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

What is Bouaddi's situation? Maresca fields the Manchester City signing as a starter against Coventry

A. Bouaddi
E. Fernandez
E. Maresca
I. Ndiaye
Manchester City
Premier League
Morocco
Argentina
Italy
Senegal
England

Race for the top

Italian Enzo Maresca, Real Madrid's manager, has named his side to face Coventry City in the third round of the Premier League.

Maresca handed a start to Senegalese forward Iliman Ndiaye, a recent addition to Manchester City's ranks, up front alongside Antoine Semenyo and Erling Haaland.

Moroccan star Ayoub Bouaddi and Argentine Enzo Fernandez drop to the bench.

Champions League
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI

Manchester City lined up as follows:

Donnarumma, Khusanov, Diaz, Guehi, Gvardiol, Anderson, O'Reilly, Ndiaye, Rayan Cherki, Semenyo, and Haaland.

City sit top of the Premier League table on 6 points.

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