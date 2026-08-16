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FC Schalke 04 v Real Madrid - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

What has happened to Mourinho? An unusual appearance sparks questions

Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid
Schalke 04
Real Madrid
Club Friendlies
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Germany
Spain
Portugal

What's the story?

Jose Mourinho drew all eyes during Real Madrid's clash with Schalke in Germany, but this time it had nothing to do with his line-up or his tactics. The Portuguese boss turned up on the substitutes' bench with a different look, one that caught the attention of fans and observers alike.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that Mourinho appeared during the match with a clear injury below his eye, resembling a black bruise. The television cameras zoomed in on him throughout the encounter, and questions quickly followed over how he had picked it up.

Nothing in the image explained the nature of the injury or how he sustained it. That left the mysterious bruise as one of the standout talking points of the match, right alongside the events unfolding on the pitch.

Talk of Mourinho's appearance spread fast among observers. He is a man used to being the centre of attention thanks to his tactical calls and his controversial personality, yet against Schalke he drew every eye for an entirely different reason.

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