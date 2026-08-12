One of the summer's most tangled transfer sagas is unravelling chapter by chapter. One of the world's most prominent strikers finds himself torn between a boyhood dream and a club that refuses to part with its leading star at any price.

The Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" revealed that Argentine striker Julian Alvarez (26) met his coach Diego Simeone before training on Wednesday. He brought his two agents, Fernando Hidalgo and Sergio Diaz, both in Madrid to sort out his future.

Alvarez used the meeting to make his position plain: he wants to fulfil his dream and move to Barcelona, a desire he had already hinted at publicly during the World Cup. The Argentine coach flatly refused, siding with the club and its management under Gil Marin.

As far as Barcelona's management is concerned, the newspaper noted, this is merely the start of a story that won't last long. The Catalan club believes the ball is now in the player's court. On Monday, Alvarez had warned of his frustration and unease, hinting he could take a decisive stance if nothing changed.

Two options remain for "the Spider", and no third. He can push all the way by speaking out publicly or issuing an official statement demanding his exit, or he can accept reality and abandon his dream of joining Barcelona. The latter would force the Catalan club to look elsewhere.

Sources from within Atletico Madrid describe the conversation as amicable. Simeone confirmed he is counting on the player next season and that the final decision rests with the management.

Gil Marin had promised the coach in a meeting last February to let the player go should a convincing offer arrive. Yet despite Barcelona's offer of 100 million euros, the Atletico chief executive won't even sit down to negotiate, owing to his outright refusal of a move to the Catalan club. That only stokes the Argentine striker's anger.