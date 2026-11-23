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Alongside its men's and women's football teams and its four professional sections, namely basketball, handball, futsal and roller hockey, Barcelona continues to run a number of non-professional sports teams, which help make it a unique club on a global scale.

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According to the newspaper Sport, that list includes athletics, field hockey, men's volleyball, rugby, figure skating and ice hockey. The club also has wheelchair basketball and women's volleyball teams, run through cooperation agreements with Unis Barcelona and CVB Barcelona respectively.

Other sports have fallen by the wayside. The club has walked away from baseball, cycling, American football, which it played under an agreement with the Dragons, beach soccer, women's basketball, judo, gymnastics and artistic roller skating. Tennis and swimming have been gone for almost a century.

Construction of the new Camp Nou and the Espai Barça project hit the ice hockey section directly. On 7 June 2023, the club moved its museum into the building that housed the old ice rink, leaving the team without a home.

This is a team that has won the league 7 times and the Copa del Rey 6 times. Yet for the last three seasons it has had no rink of its own.

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In 2023-2024, Barcelona played their home matches at other venues and lost their semi-final to Majadahonda by three wins to one. The following season they suspended activity altogether. Last season they came back, playing every match away from home, and finished fifth.

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As the team prepared to return for the 2025-2026 season, Joan Laporta had promised the section a new ice rink.

Reports suggested it would be built in the north of the city, beyond the Zona Universitària metro station, which belongs to the University of Barcelona.

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It was a far cry from a year earlier. Back then, the decision to sit out the 2024-2025 season raised fears the team could be disbanded for good, costing the club a section in a sport that isn't hugely popular in Spain but stirs great passion and enthusiasm in many countries.

Laporta and the board set about turning those promises into reality. The museum now sits in the old ice rink and could return to the Camp Nou once the works are complete. All the signs suggest that building will be demolished one day, along with the current Palau Blaugrana, if the two new facilities are completed.

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Barcelona officially opened their new temporary ice rink on 6 May, at its permanent location in the University of Barcelona's sports facilities area, between Avinguda Diagonal and the Ernest Lluch metro station in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat.

Rafa Yuste, then serving as club president, oversaw the ceremony. The rink sits about a 20-minute walk from the Spotify Camp Nou.

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On 19 September, Barcelona finally played at their own rink again. They hosted Txuri Urdin from San Sebastián in a festive atmosphere and won 4-0, with Swedish player Zeke Bak scoring twice.

Bak is one of the team's three standout signings for this season, along with American Jarrett Walker and Slovakian Lubomir Sandor, who scored the other two goals between them.

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Seven matches in, Arturo Guerra's Catalan side sit second on 16 points. That's two behind Jaca, who have been exceptional and have won all six of their matches.

Jaca rely on a goalkeeper of a different calibre in Finland's Juho Järvinen. He has conceded only 8 goals in 6 matches, and one of those came when the opposition had pulled their goalkeeper for an extra outfield player in attack.

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Excitement around the team's return to their own rink left a large number of supporters stuck outside, because the stands couldn't hold them all.

Since then, fans have had to reserve a seat through the club's website, paying only an administrative fee.