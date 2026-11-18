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Weston McKennie has broken his silence regarding reports that he could be set for a high-profile move to Manchester United. The United States international has been strongly linked with a switch to Old Trafford following the recent appointment of his former national team manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

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McKennie commits to Juventus future

Despite growing speculation regarding a potential move to the Premier League, McKennie has moved quickly to distance himself from a Juventus exit. The American midfielder joined the Italian giants from Schalke in 2020, becoming the first US player to represent the club and the fifth American to feature in Serie A. During his time in Turin, which included a six-month loan spell at Leeds United from January 2023, McKennie has helped Juventus win two Coppa Italia titles and one Supercoppa Italiana trophy.

The 28-year-old has now addressed the talk surrounding his future directly, making it clear that his priorities lie at the Allianz Stadium. 'I want to clarify I am not planning to leave Juventus,' the midfielder explained via Fabrizio Romano. 'I am happy where I am. That's why I signed a new deal at Juve and I can't wait to continue here.'

The Pochettino connection at Old Trafford

The rumours gained significant traction following Pochettino's appointment as Manchester United manager. The Argentine has officially taken charge at Old Trafford, replacing Michael Carrick, who failed to win any of his final eight Premier League matches in charge.

Recent reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport suggested that Pochettino had identified McKennie as a primary target for the upcoming January transfer window. The American midfielder has attracted interest from other clubs on several occasions in the past but has grown into an increasingly important and versatile figure at Juventus. He has also made more competitive appearances than any other player in the current Bianconeri squad, featuring 241 times for the club.

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Contract status and Turin stability

While Manchester United may be looking for new faces, McKennie's contractual situation makes a deal difficult. The former Schalke man committed his long-term future to the Italian giants back in March, signing a contract extension that is set to keep him at the club until the summer of 2030.

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McKennie has made 11 appearances across all competitions for Juventus so far this season, contributing one goal and one assist. The American midfielder is highly regarded by head coach Luciano Spalletti for his work rate and versatility, with the manager keen to keep him in Turin, particularly amid recent injury concerns surrounding other midfielders, including Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram.

Other USMNT stars in the spotlight

McKennie is not the only American star being linked with a move to join Pochettino in the North West of England. AC Milan standout Christian Pulisic has also seen his name mentioned in connection with a potential Manchester United move as the 'Poch effect' begins to influence the English transfer rumour mill.

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Juventus currently occupy seventh place in the Serie A table with 18 points, trailing league leaders Lazio by 11 points. The Bianconeri will look to return to winning ways when they host Venezia in their next league fixture on Sunday.