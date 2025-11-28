West Ham vs Liverpool Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

The moods of the two teams can not be any more different as West Ham welcome Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. As West Ham are hopeful of turning their season around, the defending champions are seeing no light at the end of a dark tunnel.

Nuno Espirito Santo took up the managerial job at London Stadium with one task: to steer the Hammers clear of relegation. He has already delivered a part of it as they sit 17th on goal difference. The Irons are on a three-game unbeaten run and have collected seven out of nine points in the league. Having won their previous two home fixtures, they have the best possible chance to add salt to Liverpool's wounds and make it three in a row. Nuno is all about maximising his squad's potential, and West Ham's squad has excellent talent all around the pitch. They will be hopeful of a first victory against the Reds since 2023.

Liverpool could not find any solace in the Champions League as a humiliating 4-1 home loss to PSV added further misery. It marked a 9th defeat in 12 games for Liverpool as Arne Slot is under massive scrutiny. What's more worrying is the performances as the Reds are simply letting every shot on target into the back of the net. The defence and midfield are utterly disjointed as the attack is stale without any creativity. Two back-to-back 3-0 losses in the league against Manchester City and Nottingham Forest brutally exposed all their flaws. The title defence looks like a lost cause now as Arsenal are looking imperious. However, with only three points separating 12th place from 4th place, they will be hopeful of stopping the rot and picking up some points.

West Ham vs Liverpool last-minute tickets: How to buy

London Stadium is getting used to wins of late. StubHub can get you tickets even at the last-minute, so you can enjoy all the action live from the ground.

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The game can be watched and streamed on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. It is available on NBCSN in the US and can be live-streamed on Peacock Premium.

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo Australia Stan Sport India Star Sports MENA beIN Sports South America ESPN / Disney+ Africa SuperSport

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

West Ham vs Liverpool Key Matchups

Igor Julio vs Alexander Isak: Julio was on his way to Crystal Palace on deadline day as Marc Guehi was ready to depart for Liverpool. However, when he chose to join the Hammers, Guehi's move fell apart as Liverpool took a massive hit. Ever since, Julio has struggled for minutes at West Ham. The Brazilian started their most recent encounter in a back three and will be hopeful of continuing that run. He will face the British record signing Isak, still searching for his first league goal for the Reds. From injuries to lack of match fitness and rusty performances, Isak's start at Liverpool has been poor to say the least. He has lost all four games he has started in the league. With a first goal on Sunday, he will be keen to erase that record.

Callum Wilson vs Ibrahima Konate: Wilson is scoring goals for fun as if it's 2015 again. The English international scored the all-important equaliser against Burnley before scoring a sensational brace against his former side, Bournemouth, last weekend. He is hopeful of making it to Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad next summer. His holdup play will cause a handful of problems for Konate, who has been well below par this season. The French international, amidst contract talks, is losing all his duels and giving the ball away, leading to goals. He was hooked off early in both the previous fixtures as his side chased games desperately. Wilson smells blood and can fully capitalise on it.

Malick Diouf vs Mohamed Salah: Salah twisted and turned and put a cut back on a plate for Milos Kerkez, only for him to blast it over. The Egyptian international is failing to create meaningful chances for Isak, and his shooting has been woeful to say the least. Diouf will give him no pleasure on Sunday as the Senegalese international is full of pace and trickery. With three assists to his name, he boasts a dangerous final ball that could hurt Liverpool as well.

West Ham vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool beat West Ham thrice last year, but Arne Slot hasn't managed to get the better of Nuno in two attempts last year. The Portuguese manager knows this is the best time to buck West Ham's losing trend against the Reds. However, expect the defending champions to come out all guns blazing and fight for their pride. Home advantage might just see the Hammers pick up a point.

GOAL'S Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Liverpool

West Ham vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

The game will be held at London Stadium on Sunday, 30th November at 14:05 GMT / 15:05 CET / 09:05 ET.

West Ham vs Liverpool Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Crysencio Summerville, who once scored a famous late winner for Leeds against Liverpool, is set to return to the matchday squad from his injury. However, they are still without Kostas Mavropanos, Ollie Scarles and Niclas Fullkrug. Lucas Paqueta is available for selection after serving his suspension against Bournemouth. Nuno is expected to stay with a back three and overwhelm Liverpool with physicality in their ranks.

Predicted Lineups: Areola; Todibo, Kilam, Igor; Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Potta, Diouf; Paqueta; Bowen, Wilson

Liverpool team news

Hugo Ekitike's injury sums up Liverpool's season so far. The manager is hopeful that he is available for selection this weekend. Slot is still without Florian Wirtz and Conor Bradley as he searches for makeshift right-backs in the continued absence of Jeremie Frimpong. Federico Chiesa will be hopeful of a start given the lack of bite from Cody Gakpo.

Predicted Lineups: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Cheisa; Isak

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

Liverpool were three wins away from the Premier League title when they welcomed the Hammers to Anfield. Salah assisted Luis Diaz with an excellent trivela as the Reds opened the scoring in the 18th minute. However, they were shaky throughout the game as the visitors managed to find a leveller. Andrew Robertson turned a Wan-Bissaka cross into his own net in the 86th minute. The parity didn't last for long as captain Virgil van Dijk powered a header into the net in the 89th minute. The hosts managed to hold on this time as they moved to within two wins of their 20th league crown.

Standings

