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Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening, in matchweek 12 of the Premier League, featured three controversial refereeing calls that went the Gunners' way. They sparked protests from City's players and raised questions about the referee's decisions and the video assistant referee (VAR).

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The first flashpoint came in the 17th minute. Belgian star Jeremy Doku went to ground and demanded a red card for Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber, accusing him of pulling his hair as the pair contested a ball.

Play stopped for a review, and referee John Brooks listened to the VAR officials as they replayed the footage several times , but the cameras didn't capture the incident clearly enough to show whether Timber had deliberately pulled the Belgian's hair or grabbed his shirt near his head. Brooks gave no foul and no red card.

It wasn't the only hair-pulling incident either. In the 53rd minute, Bruno Guimarães clearly pulled Doku's hair during a challenge. Again, the referee gave nothing, leaving plenty asking why nobody intervened.

The second controversy arrived in the 83rd minute. Jurrien Timber scored Arsenal's equaliser from a corner, and Manchester City's players protested the goal, pointing to two contentious moments in the penalty area.

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First, Gabriel Magalhães clashed with Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, catching the Italian keeper with his elbow as he tried to deal with the ball. City's players argued it was a foul that could have seen the goal ruled out.

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Then there was a possible handball by Timber before the ball reached the net. VAR checked it, the referee let the goal stand, and Arsenal had their equaliser.

The handling of both moments raised questions. VAR focused on whether Timber had handled the ball, yet Gabriel's clash with Donnarumma didn't get the same clear scrutiny, even though it could have decided whether the goal should have been given at all.

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Stoppage time brought the third. Josko Gvardiol rose to meet a Manchester City corner and his header struck the hand of Viktor Gyokeres inside the penalty area. City's players wanted a penalty, insisting his hand had stopped the ball on its way into the net.

VAR stepped in and the referee spoke to the VAR room to check for an offence. The verdict: play on, no penalty. The officials judged that Gyokeres' arm was in a natural position as he tried to deal with the ball.

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The draw takes Arsenal to 29 points and keeps them top of the Premier League. Manchester City sit second on 23, six points behind.