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Valdas Dambrauskas, head coach of Azerbaijani side Sabah, has raised his team's ambitions ahead of their eagerly awaited Champions League meeting with Barcelona.

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Dambrauskas insists his players won't settle for simply enjoying the historic occasion. They'll go into Wednesday's meeting in the capital, Baku, looking to win, and he believes football still has the capacity to produce surprises and write extraordinary stories.

Speaking to the media before the clash, the Lithuanian was asked whether sleepless nights were plaguing him ahead of one of the biggest games of his coaching career. His answer was frank: "Sometimes I can't sleep because of nerves before Azerbaijani league matches specifically, but games like these in the Champions League, we simply have to enjoy."

Enjoying a meeting with a team of Barcelona's stature is one thing. Dambrauskas was clear it doesn't mean abandoning competitive ambition: his side go into every match aiming to win, whatever the expected result or the strength of the opponent.

He also urged Sabah supporters to turn out in big numbers and fill the stands behind the players for an exceptional encounter, a chance to show what the team can do against one of Europe's leading clubs.

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Hosting Barcelona in Baku is a historic moment for the Azerbaijani club. That prompted the coach to send a direct message to the fans: the occasion doesn't belong to the players and coaching staff alone, it's a major event for the city and the club's supporters.

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As he put it: "I think it's a big game for the fans, for us, for the players and for the staff, so let's enjoy it together, believe, and give everything we have, us on the pitch and you in the stands, and let's see what can happen."

Football doesn't always follow the script, he added, and it can hand the underdogs a chance to create exceptional moments: "Sometimes football writes amazing stories, so let's go and write one on Wednesday." The target is clear. He wants an unexpected result against the Catalan giants.

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Sabah's Timo made no secret of his own ambition to cause an upset against Barcelona. His team, he insisted, won't go into the match ready to surrender to their opponents' name or history.

"I know what I'm saying might sound crazy, but I want to win. Why not?" he said. He's hugely excited about a game that feels like a dream, even if he wants to treat it as an ordinary football match.

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Facing Barcelona still seems unbelievable to him, even when he talks about it with family and friends. Taking in the idea of playing the Catalan side isn't easy, he admitted, and the match still feels closer to fantasy than reality.