"We've embarrassed ourselves enough already!" Carlo Ancelotti urged to resign as Brazil coach

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

A Brazilian football legend has demanded Carlo Ancelotti resign.

After Brazil's 3-2 friendly defeat by Japan at the weekend, the 1994 World Cup winner took aim at the Italian star coach on Instagram. Romario first addressed federation president Samir Xaud directly.

"You're young, Brazilian, and I believe you want what's best for our football. It's time to prove you have the courage to make a decision. President, send Ancelotti home," Romario wrote.

He then turned to Ancelotti: "We've embarrassed ourselves enough already and can't risk throwing away another World Cup. Ancelotti, enough is enough! Pack your bags and get out of here!"

Advertisement Advertisement

Romario told the 67-year-old to return to Europe, "back to the clubs where you made your name. Brazil can no longer afford to pay to watch you," he fumed.

Related Topics

Next matches SIN Friendlies 05:00 BRA

How did Brazil fare at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico?

The Seleção's record under the Italian star coach has been modest. Across 21 matches with Ancelotti in charge, Brazil have recorded 12 wins, four draws and five defeats. They have averaged 1.9 points per match.

The recent World Cup proved particularly disappointing for the South Americans. Considered one of the contenders, they went out in the round of 16 after a 2-1 defeat by Norway.

Advertisement

The five-time champions have not won the World Cup since 2002. Ancelotti's contract with the Seleção runs until the end of July 2030. Unless they part ways early, he will also be on the sidelines for the South Americans at the next World Cup.