"We fear nothing": Saudi Arabia duo raise the challenge before Iraq clash

Saudi Arabia duo Sultan Mandash and Abdullah Al-Salem raised the banner of defiance ahead of the anticipated clash against Iraq. This is no mere closing group-stage encounter for the Saudis. They treat it as a fresh step towards the bigger prize: the "Gulf 27" title.

Sultan Mandash told the media that every match carries special importance for the players. Preparations for the Iraq clash are going well, he said, and the team enters the game with full focus despite having already booked their semi-final place.

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Qualification for the knockout rounds is not where Saudi ambition ends. Mandash insisted the main goal is to lift the trophy, but he also pointed to the value of the backing Saudi supporters have given the players throughout the tournament.

Mandash: we think about ourselves and the title is our goal

The Saudi Arabia player said: "Every match we play is important for us, and our preparations are good for the match against Iraq. Our goal is to win the Gulf 27 title, and this is done with the support of the Saudi fans who stand with us and back us."

Focus, Mandash added, stays firmly on his own side and what they can produce on the pitch. "We think only of ourselves, and every match is important for us, and our main goal is to win the title."

Abdullah Al-Salem echoed that message, confirming Saudi readiness to face Iraq. The players want all three points and a positive finish to the group stage, even with a semi-final spot already secured.

Al-Salem: the winning mentality must continue

Al-Salem told the media: "We are ready for the match against Iraq, and our goal is to claim the three points." The winning mentality, he stressed, is essential for the Saudi players at this stage.

He added: "The winning mentality is the most important thing for us, and we must maintain it and keep it constant as players." The message was clear. Qualification will not turn the Iraq clash into a dead rubber.

He also spoke about the atmosphere at the "Gulf 27" tournament, saying the fans give the competition its special character. "The crowd atmosphere at the Gulf 27 tournament is enjoyable for everyone, and we are striving to be crowned champions."

Both men sang from the same hymn sheet. Securing qualification does not mean dropping the winning mentality, and the title remains the target as the tournament rolls on.