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Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany said after Wednesday evening's 2-1 Champions League defeat at Lille that his injury-hit side must find enjoyment in the fight. He also found positives in the loss and pointed to defending champions PSG.

"As for the first half, we couldn't have done it any better," Kompany told DAZN after the final whistle. He was delighted with the first 45 minutes from his severely depleted side , for whom Konrad Laimer had to fill in as a centre-forward . "The first half was how we had envisaged it," the Bayern coach added.

Laimer also praised their first-half display: "We played a very decent first half. We did a lot of what we wanted to do. We were very sharp, won a lot of balls and won a lot of duels," said the Austrian.

Bayern controlled the first half against the side sitting third in France's Ligue 1 and deservedly led 1-0 at the break thanks to Dayot Upamecano's header in the 15th minute. After half-time, however, they increasingly lost their grip on the game. Six high-profile players were missing through injury: Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry, Ismael Saibari and Alphonso Davies.

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Kompany: Bayern "couldn't get back into our rhythm" in second half

"In the second half, we couldn't get back into our rhythm . We tried everything. You can't accuse the team of a lack of effort or anything like that," Kompany said. Lille capitalised on Bayern's problems, turning the game around in just three minutes through Ayase Ueda's goal in the 62nd minute and Aleksandar Pavlovic's unfortunate own goal in the 65th.

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"The second goal obviously mustn't happen," Kompany said of his side's defending in the build-up to the decisive goal. Lille caught Bayern on a rapid counter-attack after Bayern had taken a free-kick deep in the opposition half. Ethan Mbappe, brother of Real Madrid superstar Kylian, ran clear towards Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig and did much right with his shot, but hit the post. The ball rebounded and Pavlovic, attempting to clear it, was desperately unlucky to put it into his own net.

"Right now, it's simply about fighting. We just have to get back to winning ways and get the machine running again. Sometimes you have to enjoy the fight and face it head-on," Kompany said, setting out his approach for the demanding weeks ahead. "We can definitely take positives from that first half. But of course, the result was the most important thing today. It doesn't decide the Champions League, though."

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Bayern Munich in the Champions League: PSG offer encouragement

Kompany also drew encouragement from the Champions League winners in each of the past two seasons: "PSG haven't made the top eight yet and still won the title twice," he said. The Parisians won the trophy at the end of both the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons, despite finishing 15th in the league phase in 2024/25 and 11th in 2025/26. On each occasion, they missed out on the top eight and had to go through the play-offs.

Bayern face the same prospect this season, sitting 15th with eight points after five of the eight matchdays. "We can't let this game stay in our heads for too long," said Kompany, keen to look ahead quickly. "We have to enjoy the fight that lies ahead. That's part of football. It can't always be easy."

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In the Bundesliga, Bayern face two matches they are expected to win: away to Hamburg on Saturday and at home to SC Paderborn six days later. In between, they will aim to reach the DFB Cup quarter-finals against second-division leaders Hertha Berlin . In the Champions League, they urgently need a home win against Slavia Prague on 8 December.

Laimer on Bayern Munich's many absent stars: "Individual quality obviously helps"

Asked about the prominent players missing through injury in Lille, Laimer said: "They're top players, of course, and we're missing a lot of quality. Especially when the opposition sit deep and you have to find solutions, individual quality obviously helps you decide games or score goals." He refused to use the squad situation as an excuse, however: "We stick together and try to play football and win games with the players who are available," the versatile player said.

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Asked about his unfamiliar role as a No. 9 in the absence of goalscorer Kane, Laimer said it had "definitely been different". "I tried to play it my way. But of course, it's unfamiliar at first: you're in different areas, you try to make yourself available, and sometimes it works better than other times. I simply tried to help the team."