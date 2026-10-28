Speaking to Sport Bild, Bayern Munich's chief executive said the club was in an excellent financial position and would not have to worry about expensive player transfers in future.

Dreesen said they had "the financial power to afford any transfer we want". But Bayern would not sign players solely because of their names. "First, not everything that is expensive is good. And second, the player has to fit into our team."

That was the principle behind their approach: "We can afford any player, but we don't want to buy every player. Above all, a new signing has to fit the philosophy of the coach and the club. Just having a big name doesn't help you at all. Football is a team sport," Dreesen continued.

Bayern Munich recently sold their remaining five per cent stake in their own football company to heating, cooling and ventilation company Viessmann, reportedly receiving around €250 million. The club could also invest that money in new players in future.

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 13:30 BVB

Explaining the deal, Dreesen said: "For us, this partnership is above all about the long-term strength and independence of FC Bayern in international competition," Dreesen said in that regard. "It strengthens our capital structure and our ability to develop the club strategically. At the same time, 70 per cent of the shares remain with FC Bayern e. V. That independence is an important part of our identity."

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Who are Bayern Munich's most expensive players?

By international standards, Bayern Munich have rarely spent large fees on individual players. Harry Kane is by far the most expensive signing in the history of Germany's record champions at just under €100 million, having moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Säbener Straße in 2023.

Lucas Hernandez (signed from Atletico Madrid in 2019) is second at €80 million. Bayern Munich's third-most expensive signing is Luis Diaz, whom they prised away from Liverpool FC in 2025 for around €70 million.

Bayern Munich's most expensive players