Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Nic Woltemade's good form continued with another goal for Juve. He helped a team-mate out, too.

In the 4-0 win over FC Venice , Nick Woltemade handed team-mate Randal Kolo Muani the chance to take a penalty. The Juventus striker later explained why.

The Germany international came on at half-time against Serie A's bottom club and opened the scoring after the break in the 53rd minute. He also set up Teun Koopmeiners for the second goal (59).

Juan Cabal added another (65), before Juventus won a penalty in the 69th minute when Kolo Muani went down in the Venice penalty area. Woltemade picked up the ball first and waited at the spot for the referee's signal. When it came, the former Bundesliga striker handed the ball to Kolo Muani, who accepted the gift and converted with ease.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Last time he gave me the ball; we both need confidence," Woltemade told DAZN afterwards. "If we have the chance to help each other, then we do. I don’t want to make myself out to be the 'Good Guy' who gave him the ball. To me, it was completely normal. He’s a good guy. He took the penalty and scored it."

Related Topics

The former Frankfurt player had done Woltemade a similar favour in late October, during the Europa League draw against Stade Rennes. On that occasion, Kolo Muani let the German take a penalty, which Woltemade converted to make the final score 2-2.

How many goals has Nick Woltemade scored for Juventus?

The goal against Venice was only Woltemade's second in the league in his tenth match. He also has three goals in four Europa League appearances, taking his tally across all competitions to five in 16 matches. He has provided four assists too.

Advertisement

The win keeps Juventus in touch with the Champions League places. The Old Lady have 21 points after 12 matchdays, but trail leaders Lazio Rome by 11.

"It’s an important win. After the international break, it’s always difficult to get back into the rhythm. We knew it would be a tough game, but I think we played pretty well in the second half and scored at important moments," Woltemade said, pointing to the Turin side's recent improvement.