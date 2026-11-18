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Bernd Neuendorf has hailed Philippe Diallo and pledged the German Football Association’s (DFB) support for the European candidate for FIFA president.

"His understanding of the role and his values differ markedly from those of the current office-holder," the DFB president said in an association statement. "We want a different kind of football, a better kind of football; we want a FIFA that serves football in the interests of all its member associations. That is why we back Philippe Diallo with great conviction."

Diallo, president of the French Football Federation (FFF), will challenge FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the election at the world governing body's congress in March 2027. Infantino faces pressure after a plan to give private investors a greater stake in FIFA's premium competitions, such as the World Cup, failed. Japan's Kozo Tashima has also declared his candidacy, while former Tottenham player Ramon Vega has expressed ambitions for the post.

"Philippe Diallo stands for a football that takes responsibility and tackles the challenges of the future with determination. I know him well and hold him in high regard — as a person just as much as a holder of important positions in football," Neuendorf said. "We are in regular, close, trusting and friendly contact. He has extensive experience in international football and is highly regarded within the European football family."

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DFB vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke told the Sport Information Service that he "absolutely" believes Diallo has a realistic chance against Infantino: "We worked very well together, and in a spirit of collegiality, on the UEFA Executive Committee. Personally, he is a very pleasant person."