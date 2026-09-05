Al-Hilal's new English striker Ollie Watkins has thrown down the gauntlet to former club talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic, insisting he can surpass the Serbian's legacy.

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Watkins joined Al-Hilal from Aston Villa during the ongoing transfer window. He made his second appearance but failed to find the net in the club's 2-0 win over Al-Shabab in round 5 of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Watkins told the media: "I watched what Mitrovic did with Al-Hilal. He is certainly a fantastic striker and made great history."

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He added: "Every player has a different story, and I am capable of repeating that, and even surpassing it, provided my teammates help me during the coming period."

Comparisons between the two had been inevitable. Mitrovic joined Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023 from Fulham, while Watkins also arrived from England, through the gateway of the Villans.

The Englishman made his mark straight away. He came off the bench in his first match and headed home the third goal in a 3-0 win over Al-Ahli.