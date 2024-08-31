How to watch today's West Ham vs Man City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aiming for a perfect start with three consecutive wins in the new Premier League season, reigning Premier League champions Manchester City head to the London Stadium to face West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

After kicking off his Premier League tenure as the Hammers manager with a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa, Julen Lopetegui enjoyed his first victory last weekend as the Londoners claimed a 2-0 win on the road against Crystal Palace.

Victories against Manchester City have been elusive for the Hammers, as they haven't secured a single win in their last 17 Premier League encounters with the Citizens. Their last success dates back to a 2-1 win on the road in September 2015 under the leadership of former manager Slaven Bilic.

As for Man City, Pep Guardiola's side come off the back of a dominating 4-1 win over Ipswich last weekend, even after initially trailing, and currently hold the top spot in the table, although it's still early days in the season.

The visitors have been somewhat sluggish in starting their campaigns under Pep Guardiola in recent years. However, this season they've hit the ground running, securing the Community Shield and collecting maximum points from their first two Premier League fixtures. They've netted six goals and allowed just one.

Erling Haaland, the top scorer in the league for the past two seasons, has contributed four of those goals. After finding the net in a 2-0 opening victory at Chelsea, he bagged his 10th Man City hat-trick in a 4-1 triumph over newly-promoted Ipswich Town last weekend.

How to watch West Ham vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Streaming options are available on NOW TV and Sky Go Extra.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on NBC, Universo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium.

West Ham vs Man City kick-off time & stadium

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT/ 5:30 pm BST Venue: London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham and Man City will be played at London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui has confirmed that seasoned left-back Aaron Cresswell is dealing with a hamstring issue and is set to undergo a scan to assess the extent of the injury.

Edson Alvarez, who made his first start for the Hammers in midweek since suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty with Mexico during the Copa America in June, is in contention to keep his spot in the starting lineup. Soucek, Guido Rodriguez, and James Ward-Prowse are also competing for a place in the midfield.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who delivered a standout performance at left-back against Bournemouth, might return to his preferred right-back position as Emerson Palmieri is likely to be recalled. Additionally, Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, and possibly Michail Antonio could be brought into the starting eleven, with Antonio hoping to take the place of Niclas Fullkrug up front.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Rodriguez, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Fullkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Foderingham Defenders: Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Mavropanos, Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd, Wan-Bissaka, Palmieri Midfielders: Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Guilherme, Bowen, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving Forwards: Summerville, Antonio, Fullkrug, Kudus, Cornet, Ings

Man City team news

The visitors could be without Oscar Bobb for several months following surgery on a fractured leg. Rodri is still a fitness concern, though he has resumed training this week and might feature in some capacity at the London Stadium. Phil Foden, who missed the victory over Ipswich due to illness, is likely to recover in time for Saturday's match. Similarly, Mateo Kovacic is expected to be available after sustaining a knock last weekend.

Kyle Walker and John Stones are both vying for starting spots in defense, but Guardiola may opt to keep Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, and Josko Gvardiol in his backline. Meanwhile, wingers Savinho and Jeremy Doku could retain their places in the starting lineup, potentially leaving Jack Grealish on the bench.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Bernardo; Savinho, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders: Kovacic, Grealish, De Bruyne, Silva, Perrone, Foden, O'Reilly, Nunes, McAtee Forwards: Haaland, Doku, Savinho

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Ham and Man City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition 19/05/24 Manchester City 3-3 West Ham United Premier League 16/09/23 West Ham United 1-3 Manchester City Premier League 04/05/23 Manchester City 3-0 West Ham United Premier League 07/08/22 West Ham United 0-2 Manchester City Premier League 15/05/22 West Ham United 2-2 Manchester City Premier League

