How to watch today's 49ers vs Packers NFL divisional playoff game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & rosters

The NFC Divisional round of the NFL playoffs will see the San Francisco 49ers (12-5) and Green Bay Packers (9-8) hit the gridiron at Levi's Stadium on Saturday night. This highly-anticipated showdown marks the tenth time that the Packers and 49ers have faced each other in the postseason, setting an NFL record for the most playoff meetings between any two teams.

Green Bay might be the No. 7 seed heading into the postseason, but they haven't played like one since starting the year 2-5, as Jordan Love and the youngest team in the NFL had no trouble smashing the No. 2 Cowboys 48-32 in last Sunday's Wild card clash in Dallas, with the lead being a whopping 32 points entering the fourth quarter.

The Packers still have their biggest challenge ahead of them in the form of San Francisco, who won the NFC West with a 12-5 regular season record and earned the conference's No. 1 seed and first-round bye. San Francisco did a number on Green Bay in the two sides' last postseason meeting in 2022, which saw them come out on top with a 13-10 scoreline.

49ers vs Packers: Date & kickoff time

Date Saturday, January 20, 2023 Kickoff time 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT (Sunday) / 2 a.m. CET (Sunday) Venue Levi's Stadium Location Santa Clara, California

How to watch 49ers vs Packers on TV & stream live online

49ers vs Packers rosters & injury reports

San Francisco 49ers team news

The 49ers seemingly enter the playoff game in good health. They have ruled out DE Clelin Farrell (knee) and listed LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) as questionable. Otherwise, the 49ers hope to have every other player on their 53-man roster available to face the Packers, with a berth in the NFC Championship Game at stake.

DE Chase Young is anticipated to start and take the majority of the team's snaps, while San Francisco are expected to activate backup safety and core special-teams contributor George Odum off injured reserve before Saturday night's game.

The players who missed the 49ers' regular-season finale due to injury but carry no designation for the Packers' game include RB Christian McCaffrey (calf), WR Jauan Jennings (concussion), TE George Kittle (back), DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee), and CB Ambry Thomas (hand).

Players Offense Brandon Aiyuk, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Trent Williams, Jaylon Moore, Aaron Banks, Jon Feliciano, Jake Brendel, Spencer Burford, Colton McKivitz, Matt Pryor, George Kittle, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, Brayden Willis, Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Tyrion Davis-Price, Jordan Mason, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Kyle Juszczyk, Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, Brandon Allen Defence Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Arik Armstead, Kevin Givens, Kalia Davis, Javon Hargrave, Javon Kinlaw, Nick Bosa, Randy Gregory, Oren Burks, Fred Warner, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Jalen Graham, Dre Greenlaw, Dee Winters, Charvarius Ward, Shemar Jean-Charles, Deommodore Lenoir, Ambry Thomas, Darrell Luter Jr., Isaiah Oliver, Tashaun Gipson Sr., Ji'Ayir Brown, Talanoa Hufanga, George Odum Special Teams Mitch Wishnowsky, Jake Moody, Mitch Wishnowsky, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Taybor Pepper

Green Bay Packers team news

The Green Bay Packers listed CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle), RB AJ Dillon (thumb/neck), LB Isaiah McDuffie (neck), and P Daniel Whelan (illness) as questionable and ruled out LB Kingsley Enagbare (knee) on the final injury report ahead of their Saturday's NFC Divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

DL Kenny Clark, OLB Rashan Gary, LG Elgton Jenkins, RB Aaron Jones, CB Keisean Nixon, S Jonathan Owens, WR Jayden Reed, S Darnell Savage, OLB Preston Smith, LB Quay Walker, and WR Christian Watson have all been removed from the injury report and carry no designations for Saturday.

Players Offense Christian Watson, Malik Heath, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Jon Runyan, Royce Newman, Zach Tom, Caleb Jones, Luke Musgrave, Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft, Ben Sims, Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson Defence Kenny Clark, Colby Wooden, T.J. Slaton, Karl Brooks, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, De'Vondre Campbell, Isaiah McDuffie, Kristian Welch, Quay Walker, Eric Wilson, Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox Jr., Jaire Alexander, Carrington Valentine, Robert Rochell, Keisean Nixon, Corey Ballentine, Jonathan Owens, Anthony Johnson Jr., Zayne Anderson, Rudy Ford, Dallin Leavitt Special Teams Anders Carlson, Daniel Whelan, Daniel Whelan, Keisean Nixon, Jayden Reed, Keisean Nixon, Jayden Reed, Matt Orzech

49ers vs Packers head-to-head record

Date Match Score 08/13/22 49ers 28-21 Packers 01/23/22 Packers 10-13 49ers 09/27/21 49ers 28-30 Packers 11/06/20 49ers 17-34 Packers 01/20/20 49ers 37-20 Packers

