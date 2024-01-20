How to watch today's Ravens vs Texans NFL divisional playoff game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & rosters

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Baltimore Ravens against the Houston Texans, as well as kickoff time and team news.

The Baltimore Ravens (13-4) and Houston Texans (10-7) will clash in the AFC Divisional round at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon in what will be a rematch of a Week 1 showdown when the Ravens won by a final score of 25-9.

Lamar Jackson and company earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC and had a bye week to rest up, re-load their artillery, and analyze their competition.

The Texans, who are the No. 4 seed, are arguably coming off of their best game of the season as they beat the Cleveland Browns by a hefty 31-point differential (45-14) in the wild-card round to clinch the opportunity to lock horns against the AFC North champions.

Ravens vs Texans: Date & kickoff time

Date Saturday, January 20, 2024 Kickoff time 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. UK / 10:30 p.m. CET Venue M&T Bank Stadium Location Baltimore, Maryland

How to watch Ravens vs Texans on TV & stream live online

Ravens and Texans rosters & injury reports

Baltimore Ravens team news

Despite having a bye week, the Ravens had eight players on their final injury report. Among the most worrisome are three-time Pro Bowl CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) and WR Tylan Wallace (knee), both of whom have been ruled out for the game due to respective injury concerns.

TE Mark Andrews, who has been Baltimore's leading receiver in three of the last five seasons, returned from an ankle injury picked up in mid-November earlier this week and was a full participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He would have to be activated off injured reserve on Friday to play, but his status against the Texans remains questionable as things stand.

Other questionable players include LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder) and S Ar’Darius Washington (pectoral). On the flip side, OL Jadeveon Clowney returned from an illness that kept him on the sidelines on Wednesday and is good to go. WR Zay Flowers (calf), OL Odafe Oweh (ankle), and LB Malik Harrison all have returned to full practice and will play, while RB Dalvin Cook is also expected to make his team debut after being signed to the practice squad earlier this month.

Players Offense Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Ronnie Stanley, Patrick Mekari, Daniel Faalele, John Simpson, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Tyler Linderbaum, Sam Mustipher, Patrick Mekari, Kevin Zeitler, Ben Cleveland, Morgan Moses, Patrick Mekari, Daniel Faalele, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Josh Johnson, Malik Cunningham, Patrick Ricard, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Melvin Gordon III Defense Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones, Michael Pierce, Travis Jones, Jadeveon Clowney, Broderick Washington, Brent Urban, Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson, Roquan Smith, Malik Harrison, Patrick Queen, Del'Shawn Phillips, Trenton Simpson, Kyle Van Noy, Malik Harrison, Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Rock Ya-Sin, Damarion Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Daryl Worley, Marcus Williams, Geno Stone, Brandon Stephens, Marlon Humphrey, Ronald Darby, Arthur Maulet Special Teams Jordan Stout, Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Tyler Ott, Justice Hill, Tylan Wallace, Tylan Wallace, Zay Flowers

Houston Texans team news

While the Texans are battling their own issues in the health department, things are looking promising for them. Only three players were given injury designations in Thursday's report, with DE Jerry Hughes (ankle) ruled out, and FB Andrew Beck (back) and OT George Fant (illness) listed as questionable.

DE Will Anderson Jr. and DE Jonathan Greenard, who were limited on Tuesday, and Thursday with ankle issues, are good to suit up for the blockbuster game, as will LB Blake Cashman (knee), LB Christian Harris (calf), LB Denzel Perryman (ribs), DT Sheldon Rankins (ribs/shoulder), WR Robert Woods (hip) and WR John Metchie III (foot).

Players Offense Case Keenum, Davis Mills, C. J. Stroud; Andrew Beck, Mike Boone, Dare Ogunbowale, Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary; Noah Brown, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, John Metchie III, Robert Woods; Brevin Jordan, Teagan Quitoriano, Dalton Schultz; Nick Broeker, Austin Deculus, Michael Deiter, George Fant, Tytus Howard, Josh Jones, Shaq Mason, Jarrett Patterson, Laremy Tunsil Defense Will Anderson Jr., Maliek Collins, Khalil Davis, Jonathan Greenard, Kurt Hinish, Dylan Horton, Jerry Hughes, Sheldon Rankins; Blake Cashman, Jake Hansen, Christian Harris, Neville Hewitt, Denzel Perryman, Myjai Sanders, Henry To'oTo'o; Grayland Arnold, Shaquill Griffin, Ka'dar Hollman, Steven Nelson, Jalen Pitre, D'Angelo Ross, M. J. Stewart, Tavierre Thomas, Jimmie Ward Special Teams Ka'imi Fairbairn, Cameron Johnston, Jon Weeks

Ravens vs Texans head-to-head record

Date Match Score 09/10/23 Ravens 25-9 Texans 09/21/20 Texans 16-33 Ravens 11/17/19 Ravens 41-7 Texans 11/28/17 Ravens 23-16 Texans

