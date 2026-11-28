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Serie C - Game Week 16 29 Nov 2026 - 06:30

Spezia host Pineto in Serie C Group B. The venue and kick-off time have yet to be confirmed.

Spezia lead the table and head into the match after a 1-1 draw away to Torres. Before that, they had gone three matches unbeaten, including a 3-0 win over Vado and a 4-0 win over Ostia Mare.

Pineto sit 13th. They drew 1-1 with Atalanta U23 last time out, following another 1-1 draw against Pescara.

Spezia will look to defend top spot, with their attack finding consistency. Pineto have lost only once in their last five and need points to climb a tightly packed table.

Here's how to watch Spezia vs Pineto on TV and online.

Team news

No information is currently available on Spezia's manager, predicted line-up, injuries or suspensions.

Pineto have likewise released no details about unavailable players. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Spezia are unbeaten in their last five Serie C matches, with two wins and three draws. Their latest result was a 1-1 draw against Torres, following a 3-0 win over Vado and a 4-0 win over Ostia Mare. They have scored 11 goals and conceded three in that period.

Pineto have two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five. A 1-1 draw against Atalanta U23 followed a 1-1 draw with Pescara and a 2-1 defeat to Ravenna. They have scored five goals and conceded five in that run, which includes 1-0 wins over Vis Pesaro and Gubbio.

Head-to-head record

No information is available on recent meetings between Spezia and Pineto. Head-to-head details will be added as soon as possible.

League table

Spezia are top of Serie C Group B, while Pineto are 13th.