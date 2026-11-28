Sky Sport will show the match live, with a live stream available on NOW. Find the channels and links below.
Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or from a part of the world where you might face geographical restrictions? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.
ProtonVPN
- Matchday streaming & speed
- Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs.
- Watch your home subscriptions abroad
- connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday.
- Unlimited data
- Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap.
Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet).
- Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the rights-holding sports broadcaster's website or open its official streaming app.
- Log in and find the stream. Create an account or log in to the official broadcaster for full access to the match.
Spezia host Pineto in Serie C Group B. The venue and kick-off time have yet to be confirmed.
Spezia lead the table and head into the match after a 1-1 draw away to Torres. Before that, they had gone three matches unbeaten, including a 3-0 win over Vado and a 4-0 win over Ostia Mare.
Pineto sit 13th. They drew 1-1 with Atalanta U23 last time out, following another 1-1 draw against Pescara.
Spezia will look to defend top spot, with their attack finding consistency. Pineto have lost only once in their last five and need points to climb a tightly packed table.
Here's how to watch Spezia vs Pineto on TV and online.
Team news
No information is currently available on Spezia's manager, predicted line-up, injuries or suspensions.
Pineto have likewise released no details about unavailable players. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.
Recent form
Spezia are unbeaten in their last five Serie C matches, with two wins and three draws. Their latest result was a 1-1 draw against Torres, following a 3-0 win over Vado and a 4-0 win over Ostia Mare. They have scored 11 goals and conceded three in that period.
Pineto have two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five. A 1-1 draw against Atalanta U23 followed a 1-1 draw with Pescara and a 2-1 defeat to Ravenna. They have scored five goals and conceded five in that run, which includes 1-0 wins over Vis Pesaro and Gubbio.
Head-to-head record
No information is available on recent meetings between Spezia and Pineto. Head-to-head details will be added as soon as possible.
League table
Grp. B
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|15
|12
|3
|0
|29
|7
|+22
|39
D
W
W
W
D
|2
|15
|11
|2
|2
|29
|9
|+20
|35
W
W
W
W
W
|3
|15
|7
|5
|3
|22
|16
|+6
|26
D
W
W
D
W
|4
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|13
|+4
|26
D
W
W
D
W
|5
|15
|6
|6
|3
|21
|17
|+4
|24
W
D
W
D
L
|6
|15
|6
|5
|4
|29
|23
|+6
|23
L
L
L
D
W
|7
|15
|6
|4
|5
|20
|16
|+4
|22
D
D
L
W
L
|8
|15
|5
|6
|4
|17
|14
|+3
|21
W
W
L
D
D
|9
|15
|5
|6
|4
|19
|19
|0
|21
L
D
D
W
L
|10
|15
|6
|2
|7
|22
|23
|-1
|20
W
L
L
D
L
|11
|15
|6
|2
|7
|19
|22
|-3
|20
D
D
W
L
W
|12
|15
|5
|5
|5
|22
|28
|-6
|20
D
L
D
W
W
|13
|15
|4
|7
|4
|13
|15
|-2
|19
D
D
W
L
W
|14
|15
|3
|7
|5
|18
|21
|-3
|16
D
L
W
L
D
|15
|15
|3
|7
|5
|15
|18
|-3
|16
W
L
W
D
D
|16
|15
|4
|4
|7
|15
|20
|-5
|16
L
L
L
D
W
|17
|15
|2
|5
|8
|12
|21
|-9
|11
D
D
L
L
L
|18
|15
|3
|2
|10
|14
|27
|-13
|11
L
W
L
D
L
|19
|15
|2
|4
|9
|19
|29
|-10
|10
L
L
L
L
W
|20
|15
|2
|3
|10
|18
|32
|-14
|9
D
W
L
D
L
Spezia are top of Serie C Group B, while Pineto are 13th.