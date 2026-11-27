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Serie C - Game Week 16 28 Nov 2026 - 11:30

Sorrento host an improving Cosenza side in Serie C Group C. The available information does not yet confirm the official venue or kick-off time.

The hosts go into the match after a 2-1 defeat to Savoia on 21 November. That was a step backwards after they beat Monopoli by the same scoreline.

Sorrento have struggled for consistency, winning one, drawing one and losing three of their last five matches. They sit seventh in the table.

Cosenza's form tells a different story. They won 1-0 away to Crotone in the last round and are unbeaten in five matches.

The visitors have tightened up at the back, keeping three clean sheets in their last five outings. Cosenza are still 17th, though, and need consistency to climb the table.

Recent meetings have been close: Cosenza won 3-2 in March, while the sides drew 2-2 in October 2025. Here is how to follow the match.

Team news

There are currently no details on Sorrento's manager, probable line-up, injuries or suspensions. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Cosenza have no confirmed details on absentees or their probable starting XI either. We will update this page closer to kick-off.

Form

Sorrento have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five Serie C matches. Most recently, they lost 2-1 to Savoia after beating Monopoli 2-1. Their other results were a 2-0 defeat to Catania, a 2-1 loss to Team Altamura and a 1-1 draw with Inter U23. They have scored five goals and conceded eight across those games.

Cosenza have won three and drawn two without losing. They won 1-0 away to Crotone in their latest match, after a 2-1 victory over Casertana. Their other results were a 0-0 draw with Monopoli, a 1-0 win over Inter U23 and a 1-1 draw with Savoia. They have scored five goals and conceded two, keeping three clean sheets.

Head-to-head record

Cosenza beat Sorrento 3-2 at home in Serie C on 1 March 2026, the sides' most recent meeting. Before that, they drew 2-2 on 18 October 2025, also in Serie C. Across the four meetings considered, each side has one win and there have been two draws, with six goals apiece.

League table

Sorrento sit seventh in Serie C Group C, while Cosenza are 17th.