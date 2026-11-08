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Bundesliga
team-logoFreiburg
Europa-Park Stadion
team-logoUnion Berlin
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Chris Dickens
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Watch SC Freiburg vs Union Berlin live today: Who is showing or streaming the match?

Freiburg vs Union Berlin
Freiburg
Union Berlin
Bundesliga

SC Freiburg play Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. But who is showing the match live on TV or streaming it today?

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United StatesPeacock
United KingdomAmazon Prime Video
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandAmazon Prime Video
IndiaZEE5
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaStartime
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
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SC Freiburg vs. Union Berlin: kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 9
Europa-Park Stadion

SC Freiburg host Union Berlin at the Europa-Park Stadion in the Bundesliga. Freiburg will be looking to follow up a strong Conference League performance with another in the league.

High in the table, Freiburg need to keep pace with the sides at the top. Julian Schuster's team have won three in a row and are growing in confidence.

A 3-2 cup win against Wolfsburg and a 2-1 away victory at Augsburg in the Bundesliga laid the foundations for that run. Freiburg then won 1-0 at Trabzonspor in the Conference League, with goalkeeper Mio Backhaus the standout performer. He denied even Mohamed Salah several times.

By contrast, Union Berlin are enduring a difficult spell. They sit 16th and are under pressure in the relegation battle after producing few convincing performances this season. Coach Mauro Lustrinelli must stabilise the team.

A 1-1 Bundesliga draw against Köln last time out gave Union something to build on after a heavy 5-0 defeat to the same opponents in the DFB Cup. Their defence remains the biggest concern.

To watch the match live, find your broadcaster below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at SC Freiburg and Union Berlin?

Across their last five competitive games, SC Freiburg have three wins, no draws and two defeats. Most recently, they won 1-0 away at Trabzonspor in the Conference League. Before that, Freiburg beat Augsburg 2-1 in the Bundesliga and knocked Wolfsburg out of the DFB Cup with a 3-2 win. Defeats to Bayern Munich (3-1) and AS Monaco (3-0) show they still have room for improvement against top teams. Freiburg scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Union Berlin have one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five competitive games. Most recently, they drew 1-1 with Köln in the Bundesliga. Their heaviest defeat in that period was a 5-0 loss to the same opponents in the DFB Cup. Union scored only three goals and conceded seven in five games. Their attacking record reflects their relegation battle.

SCF

SCF - Form

ASM
L3-0
FCB
L1-3
WOB
W3-2
FCA
W1-2
TRS
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FCU

FCU - Form

ELV
W1-0
BVB
D0-0
FCA
D1-1
KOE
L5-0
KOE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SC Freiburg vs. Union Berlin: line-ups

Freiburg vs Union Berlin lineups

4-2-3-1
Freiburg crest
Freiburg
SCF
Formation
Union Berlin crest
Union Berlin
FCU
5-3-2
M. BackhausM. BackhausJ. MakengoJ. MakengoP. TreuP. TreuM. GinterM. GinterP. LienhartP. LienhartM. EggesteinM. EggesteinY. SuzukiY. SuzukiD. ScherhantD. ScherhantJ. BesteJ. BesteY. EngelhardtY. EngelhardtI. MatanovicI. MatanovicF. RoennowF. RoennowR. KhediraR. KhediraJ. HabererJ. HabererD. KoehnD. KoehnM. FriedrichM. FriedrichZ. Van Den BoschZ. Van Den BoschM. AebischerM. AebischerA. SchaferA. SchaferK. ImeriK. ImeriT. SkarkeT. SkarkeL. BurcuL. Burcu
Union Berlin crest
Union Berlin
FCU
4-2-3-1
Freiburg

Starting XI

Union Berlin

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Schuster
  • M. Lustrinelli
Freiburg

Injuries and Suspensions

Union Berlin

SC Freiburg vs. Union Berlin: form

SCF

SCF - Form

ASM
L3-0
FCB
L1-3
WOB
W3-2
FCA
W1-2
TRS
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FCU

FCU - Form

ELV
W1-0
BVB
D0-0
FCA
D1-1
KOE
L5-0
KOE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SC Freiburg vs. Union Berlin: head-to-head record

Head to Head

FreiburgDrawUnion Berlin
0
2
3
Bundesliga
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
0
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
1
FT
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
0
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
0
FT
Bundesliga
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
1
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
2
FT
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
0
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
0
FT
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
2
Freiburg badge
Freiburg
SCF
1
FT
2Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

SC Freiburg vs. Union Berlin: the tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
9630299+2021
W
D
W
W
D
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
9630167+921
W
D
W
D
D
3
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
96032713+1418
W
W
W
L
W
4
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
95221810+817
D
W
L
L
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
95132017+316
W
L
L
W
W
6
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
94321715+215
L
W
W
D
D
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
94141718-113
L
W
L
W
L
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
94051515012
W
W
L
L
W
9
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
93331520-512
D
W
L
W
L
10
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
94051020-1012
W
L
L
W
W
11
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
93151819-110
L
L
L
W
L
12
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
9243811-310
D
D
W
D
L
13
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
9234202009
L
L
D
L
D
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
83051416-29
L
W
W
L
L
15
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
92341014-49
L
D
D
L
W
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
9153719-128
D
D
D
D
W
17
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
813449-56
L
D
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
91171225-134
L
D
W
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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