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Serie B - Game Week 14 29 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Sampdoria host Cremonese at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, with the sides arriving in contrasting moods after the midweek Serie B round.

Luca D'Angelo's Sampdoria are enjoying their best spell of the season. They have won four of their last five matches, most recently beating Padova 2-1 away from home, and have put their 2-0 defeat to Ascoli behind them.

Lorenzo Mezzotero has played his part in Sampdoria's climb. Born in 2008 and captain of the Primavera youth team, he scored against Virtus Entella and then Benevento. His impact has become a talking point around the team.

Fabio Pecchia's Cremonese are heading the other way. They have lost their last two matches, 1-0 to Sudtirol and 1-0 to Avellino, after three consecutive wins against Mantova, Benevento and Vicenza.

The trip to Genoa gives Pecchia a chance to halt the slide. Cremonese still have the stronger recent attack of the two sides, with a 4-1 win at Vicenza among their results.

Cremonese won the most recent meeting, beating Sampdoria 2-0 in the Coppa Italia in mid-August. Here's how to follow the match live.

Team news

Luca D'Angelo has yet to indicate Sampdoria's likely line-up. No injuries or suspensions have been reported at present, with updates expected closer to kick-off.

Fabio Pecchia's Cremonese have likewise given no indication of their line-up, unavailable players or suspensions. More information will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Sampdoria have four wins, no draws and one defeat in their last five Serie B matches. They beat Padova 2-1 away from home in their latest game, following a 3-1 win against Benevento. Before that, they won 1-0 at Carrara and 2-0 against Virtus Entella, keeping a clean sheet in both matches. Their only setback was the 2-0 defeat to Ascoli. Across those five games, Sampdoria have scored eight goals and conceded four.

Cremonese have three wins and two defeats, with no draws. Their latest result was a 0-1 scoreline away at Avellino, following a 1-0 defeat to Sudtirol. Before those losses, they won 4-1 at Vicenza and then 2-0 against Benevento and Mantova. They have scored eight goals and conceded three in that run.

Head-to-head record

Cremonese beat Sampdoria 2-0 in the Coppa Italia on 17 August 2026, their most recent meeting. Across the five meetings on record, Cremonese have two wins, Sampdoria have none and three matches have ended in draws. Cremonese have scored six goals to Sampdoria's three.

League table

Sampdoria are 10th in the Serie B table, while Cremonese are 14th.