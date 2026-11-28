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Serie B - Game Week 14 29 Nov 2026 - 13:30 Stadio Citta di Arezzo

Arezzo host Pisa at the Stadio Città di Arezzo in Serie B. Both sides come into the match after a draw or defeat in midweek, seeking points for different reasons.

Cristian Bucchi's Arezzo are 18th and have not won in their last five matches. It has been a difficult spell for the Tuscan side.

They lost 3-0 away to Mantova last time out, having drawn 1-1 with Padova. That point against the Veneto side had ended a run of defeats, but the loss to Mantova was a sharp setback.

Paolo Bianco's Pisa are seventh but struggling for consistency. They drew 1-1 with Modena after a 1-0 win away to Empoli.

Pisa have drawn three of their last five matches, including a 3-3 draw with Palermo and a 2-2 draw with Sudtirol. They remain in the play-off places but have yet to pull ahead.

Arezzo have a chance to halt their slide in front of their own fans. Pisa want to take advantage of opponents in difficulty and build on their league position. Here's how to watch the match.

Team news

Arezzo coach Cristian Bucchi has not yet indicated a likely line-up. There are currently no reported injuries or suspensions.

Paolo Bianco's Pisa have also yet to announce a line-up, and no absences have been reported. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Form

Arezzo have no wins, two draws and three defeats in their last five Serie B matches. They lost 3-0 away to Mantova last time out, following a 1-1 draw with Padova. That run also includes a 0-0 draw with Ascoli and a 1-0 defeat to Juve Stabia. They have scored two goals and conceded seven in five games.

Pisa have one win, three draws and one defeat. They drew 1-1 with Modena last time out, following a 1-0 win away to Empoli and a 2-2 draw with Sudtirol. Overall, they have scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-head

Pisa won the most recent meeting 1-0 against Arezzo on 2 June 2019 in Serie C. Across the five available meetings, each side has won twice, with one draw. Goals are level too, at four apiece.

League table

Arezzo are 18th in the Serie B table, while Pisa are seventh.