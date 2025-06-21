How to watch today's River Plate vs Monterrey FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between River Plate and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two of Latin America's heavyweights go head-to-head as Argentina's River Plate square off against Mexican giants Monterrey in a clash loaded with talent, ambition, and Club World Cup knockout implications.

Though Marcelo Gallardo hasn't quite replicated the magic of his first River stint, the man who guided Los Millonarios to a pair of Copa Libertadores titles in the 2010s remains a master of knockout football. River looked sharp in their tournament opener, easing past Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds 3–1 with a confident display.

But Monterrey arguably made the bigger statement, holding their own in a gutsy 1–1 draw against Champions League runners-up Inter Milan. After an underwhelming Clausura 2025 campaign, many had written Rayados off, but that result forced a rethink, silencing the critics and breathing fresh optimism into their Club World Cup journey.

This one’s a true 50-50 on paper. Both squads are loaded, and both carry high expectations of advancing deep into the knockout rounds.

River's win over Urawa came at a price, though. Star forward Sebastian Driussi limped off after netting his side’s second goal and is now a major doubt for the rest of the tournament due to an ankle sprain. Miguel Borja is expected to step in up top, though the Colombian’s future in Buenos Aires remains uncertain beyond this competition. Still, with teenage prodigy Franco Mastantuono pulling the strings, River boasts plenty of creative spark.

At the back, Gallardo will once again call on Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning trio, German Pezzella, Gonzalo Montiel, and Marcos Acuna, with the latter proving to be a major attacking outlet, registering two assists in the opener.

For Monterrey, Domenec Torrent's reign couldn't have started with a bigger bang. The former Guardiola lieutenant set up in a 3-5-2 and watched his side frustrate Inter with disciplined defending and smart transitions. Veteran defender Sergio Ramos remains the heartbeat of this team, marshalling the backline with trademark composure and grit.

Don't expect many changes from Torrent after such a strong showing, though Nelson Deossa could come into midfield to inject more forward drive. In attack, creative lynchpin Sergio Canales will be key, looking to link with Lucas Ocampos and German Berterame in what should be a tightly contested affair between two clubs who fancy themselves as serious contenders.

